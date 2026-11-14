Miami's Star Freshman Evolutions Consist of Opportunity and Being Ready
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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — When one player goes down, another gets a chance to make a living. No. 7 Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC) lost CharMar Brown early in the season, and all eyes turned to the running back room.
Depth was the calling card of the team at the start of the season. Against Duke, one key player shone the most, as he has all season.
Mark Fletcher Jr. continued his trial from last season, but against the Blue Devils, he got nicked up in the first half, giving others a chance. Some have been able to shine with the opportunity and chances to get on the field.
However, none have been as good as freshman running back Javian Mallory.
"I think he is unfazed," Mario Cristobal said about his star freshman after the game. "Maybe a bit more tired,but that's it. He blocks really well, he studies his tail off, and has great energy. You can't get him in a bad mood. You can challenge him and coach him really hard...so we get after him here. He loves the opportunity."
Mallory, through the air (63) and on the ground (71), combined for 134 yards and three touchdowns. These opportunities have come because of injuries, but he has shown that he is ready for this level, making play after play.
"As the game went out, we started off a little slow again as well, but as an offense, we got in our groove," Mallory said after his monster game. "The O-line doing what they do best. Tight ends blocking, receivers block, you know, just creating lanes for me to do what I do and I am just thankful for all of them boys."
Moreover, he is another star freshman who continues to shine for another year as a Hurricane. Furthermore, he also knows that this is all about the team and how they have helped him get to where he has this season.
Moreover, the work he has put in has been contagious around the building. Heisman hopeful quarterback Darian Mensah has loved what the running back has done this year and is happy to get him the ball at any time.
"You know the thing I've seen the most is maturity, which is rare from a young guy," Mensah said after the win. "I think he is going to have a great career here, and for him to grow up as fast as he has throughout this season has been super promising."
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5