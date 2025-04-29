REPORT: Miami Lands Commitment from Cincinnati Wide Receiver Tony Johnson
The Miami Hurricanes add more wide receiver depth to its roster as they get a commitment from Big 12 transfer Tony Johnson.
Johnson also had other interests from Florida State, Kentucky, and UCF, but returning to his home state was a point of emphasis as he transferred.
He started his career at FAU before transferring to Cincinnati for a better opportunity. For his career, he totaled 108 Receptions for 1,118 Yards & 13 TDs and instantly brings a quick threat for the Hurricanes. At Cincinnati, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver from Ocala, Florida, recorded 48 receptions for 449 yards and a team-leading six receiving touchdowns. He will likely see a good amount of playing time as well as the Hurricanes still figure out their roster depth for the team, and on the offensive side of the ball.
The Hurricanes already had a top-four transfer portal class before this commitment from Johnson. They will likely move up into the top three with the new offensive addition.
The Hurricanes have had a fantastic transfer portal class on both sides of the ball. The key addition has been Carson Beck on offense and Xavier Lucas on defense. The Canes have started their practices, where each player is looking to get to the next level. Johnson is one of those players who has a chance to have a massive impact.