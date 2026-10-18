Rising True Freshman Running Back Leads Miami to a Clutch Double OT Win Over FSU

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — True freshman Javian Mallory stepped up and helped power the Miami Hurricanes’ ground game against Florida State on Saturday night, delivering two key touchdowns and helping the team win in double overtime at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mallory had one of the best plays of the season, rushing for a 25-yard touchdown to tie the game in overtime, 28-28.

JAVIAN MALLORY TD



DOUBLE OT HERE WE COME pic.twitter.com/HKFbbnlmYw — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) October 18, 2026

Mallory finished the night with 13 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

The performance gave Miami a reliable second option in the backfield alongside the veteran presence of Mark Fletcher Jr.

With the Hurricanes needing a spark, Mallory came through for the offense. He rushed for 54 yards in the third quarter and dominated when given the opportunities.

In the fourth quarter, he capped a rapid scoring drive that covered 72 yards in just four plays. He scored from three yards out to knot the score at 21 with 9:33 remaining.

JAVIAN MALLORY TOUCHDOWN



TIE BALL GAME pic.twitter.com/rLYlfLEmv6 — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) October 18, 2026

Throughout the game, Mallory highlighted the explosive burst and vision the West Boca Raton product has shown since arriving on campus.

"Honestly, yes, I did," Mallory said on seeing him play like this when he came to Miami. "There is an interview that said,"What am I going to bring my freshman year?', and it would be an instant impact as soon as I get here. Of course it took some time to get here, but I give God all the glory."

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound back from the Fort Lauderdale area arrived as a four-star recruit and has quickly made an impact in his first season. Mallory has already flashed big-play ability in the orange and green, most notably with a 142-yard, two-touchdown outing earlier this year against Florida A&M.

Saturday’s effort against the Seminoles was another step forward.

Mallory’s ability to finish drives and keep the chains moving in a rivalry like this showed why Miami’s coaching staff has been comfortable giving the freshman meaningful snaps even in a talented running back room.

He has been compared to Miami Hurricanes legend Frank Gore due to his power balance and burst for his size, and this performance against the Seminoles will only further solidify that comparison.

As the Hurricanes continue their season, performances like this one suggest Mallory will not only remain a key piece of the ground attack, but also someone they turn to in pivotal moments.

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