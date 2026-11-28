Boston College at No. 7 Miami: Game Central Weather Updates, Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis
In this story:
For one last time during the regular season, it's gameday in Coral Gables as the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes play host to another ACC foe in the Boston College Eagles.
Miami, with its 10-1 record, is hoping to cruise into the conference title game against Wake Forest on a high note after nearly ruining its playoff hopes with a loss to Virginia Tech last week. On the other hand, Boston College comes into the matchup trying to gain bowl eligibility for the second time in Bill O'Brien's tenure on Chestnut Hill.
This is Game Central for Week 13 of the 2026 Miami Hurricanes football season.
Note: This story will be frequently updated throughout the day and game.
Latest Injury News From Boston College at Miami
If a player goes down during the game, we'll track it and share updates as they happen. We'll update this throughout the game. View the conference availability report.
OUT
WR #3 Joshua Moore
RB #6 CharMar Brown
DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine
WR #19 Milan Parris
DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.
OL #66 Max Buchanan
TE #88 Luka Gilbert
DOUBTFUL
WR #1 Malachi Toney
Boston College at No. 7 Miami Game Information
Who: Boston College (5-6, 3-4 ACC) vs. No. 4 Miami (10-1, 8-0 ACC)
When: Saturday, Nov. 28, Noon. ET
Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium
TV: ESPN
Series History: Miami leads the Series 25-6
Last meeting: The last meeting between the two teams happened in 2023 when Miami scored 45 points in a 45-20 victory over the Eagles on the road, led by Tyler Van Dyke.
Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes roared back from 14 down early in the first quarter to defeat Virginia Tech 28-20 with a star defensive performance from the entire group as well as a great rushing attack, starting with Mark Fletcher Jr. scoring three touchdowns.
Last time out, Boston College: pulled off a victory over Syrcause to help its case in getting to a bowl game, if no other teams pull out six wins.
Weather: Temperatures are forecast to be in the low 70s by kickoff and rise throughout the game.
Officials: The exact crew has not been released yet, but a standard ACC official crew will work the game.
Game Captains: Miami: Mark Fletcher Jr., Darian Mensah, Cooper Barkate, Ryan Rodriguez, Matthew McCoy, Mohamed Toure, Zechariah Poyser, Kamal Bonner | Boston College: KP Price, Anthony Palano, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, and Mason McKenzie
How to Watch Boston College at Miami
TV: ESPN | Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), and Sherree Burruss (sideline reporter)
Radio: 104.3 WQAM (Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr., Josh Darrow)
Spanish Radio: Radio Libre 790 AM (Alfredo Alvarez, Joe Martinez)
Betting Odds for Boston College at No. 7 Miami
Spread: Miami -24.5
Over/Under: 55.5 points
Source: FanDuel Sportsbook
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Keys to the Game: Boston College at No. 7 Miami
Entering this matchup, Miami can't afford to get caught looking ahead to the conferene title game or the College Football Playoff afterward. Boston College is just good enough to sneak up on someone, but not if Miami can take care of business early and often in the run game. It's the biggest weakness of this team, and the Hurricanes will need to exploit it.
BC will be on a high from its most recent win over Syracuse where starting runningback Bo McCormack III compiled over 200 yards on the ground. The Miami front seven have to be ready to stick their nose in the pile and be physical up front.
Finally, and this hasn't been a huge issue thus far in 2026, Miami can't afford to turn the ball over in droves to this BC defense. They swipe possessions as well as anyone else in the conference, and Miami needs to control the offensive flow of this one from buzzer to buzzer.
Boston College at No. 7 Miami Depth Charts
OFFENSE
Miami
QB: Darian Mensah, Luke Nickel
RB: Mark Fletcher Jr., Girard Pringle Jr., Jordan Lyle
X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs
Y Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw
Z Receiver: Dre Jacobs, Somourian Wingo
TE: Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller
LT: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin
LG: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin
C: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli
RG: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan
RT: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson
Boston College
QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson
RB: Bo MacCormack III, Mekhi Dodd
X Receiver: Dawson Pough, Landon Wright
SL-WR: Javarius Green, Nedrick Boldin Jr.
Z Receiver: Jonathan Montague Jr., Jaedn Skeete
TE: Zeke Moore, Brady Clough
LT: Veguer Jean-Jumeau, Trevon Humphrey
LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively
C: Michael Crounse, DJ Williams
RG: Judah Pruitt, Amir Johnson
RT: Kristian Phillips, Reggie Jackson
DEFENSE
Miami
DE: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III
DT: Justin Scott, Keona Davis
DT: Jarquez Carter, Keona Davis
DE: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot
WILL: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt
MIKE: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner
CB: Ethan O'Connor, Camdin Portis
CB: Damari Brown, Ryan Mack
S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton
S: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan
NICKEL: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis
Boston College
LDE: Onye Nwoisi, E'Lla Boykin
LDT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson
RDT: Micah Amedee, Christian Hudson
RDE: Kris Jones, Demetrius Ballard
WLB: Bodie Kahoun, Zacari Thomas
MLB: Anthony Palano, Kemori Dixon
LCB: Ashton Cunningham, Max Tucker
SS: KP Price, TJ Green
FS: Carter Davis, Kameron Howard
RCB: Charlie Cornella, Marcelous Townsend
NB: Marcus Upton, Da'Jon Green
SPECIAL TEAMS
Miami
P: Dylan Joyce
K: Jake Olsen
KOS: Jake Weinberg
KO/P Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.
Boston College
P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn
K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt
KOS: Andy Quinn
KO/P Return: Charlie Cornella, Javarius Green, Cameron Martinez, TJ Green, Chandler Jordan
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Tanner Marlar is a contributing writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI who has covered collegiate athletics at the local and national levels for nearly a decade, including at Cowbell Country, Mississippi State On SI, Boston College On SI, and Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. As a former beat writer, Tanner strives to give thought provoking and exciting coverage to readers who want to know the very best current information about their team.Follow tanner_marlar