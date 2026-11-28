For one last time during the regular season, it's gameday in Coral Gables as the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes play host to another ACC foe in the Boston College Eagles.

Miami, with its 10-1 record, is hoping to cruise into the conference title game against Wake Forest on a high note after nearly ruining its playoff hopes with a loss to Virginia Tech last week. On the other hand, Boston College comes into the matchup trying to gain bowl eligibility for the second time in Bill O'Brien's tenure on Chestnut Hill.

This is Game Central for Week 13 of the 2026 Miami Hurricanes football season.

Note: This story will be frequently updated throughout the day and game.

Latest Injury News From Boston College at Miami

If a player goes down during the game, we'll track it and share updates as they happen. We'll update this throughout the game. View the conference availability report.

OUT

WR #3 Joshua Moore

RB #6 CharMar Brown

DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine

WR #19 Milan Parris

DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.

OL #66 Max Buchanan

TE #88 Luka Gilbert

DOUBTFUL

WR #1 Malachi Toney

Boston College at No. 7 Miami Game Information

Who: Boston College (5-6, 3-4 ACC) vs. No. 4 Miami (10-1, 8-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, Noon. ET

Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ESPN

Series History: Miami leads the Series 25-6

Last meeting: The last meeting between the two teams happened in 2023 when Miami scored 45 points in a 45-20 victory over the Eagles on the road, led by Tyler Van Dyke.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes roared back from 14 down early in the first quarter to defeat Virginia Tech 28-20 with a star defensive performance from the entire group as well as a great rushing attack, starting with Mark Fletcher Jr. scoring three touchdowns.

Last time out, Boston College: pulled off a victory over Syrcause to help its case in getting to a bowl game, if no other teams pull out six wins.

Weather: Temperatures are forecast to be in the low 70s by kickoff and rise throughout the game.

Officials: The exact crew has not been released yet, but a standard ACC official crew will work the game.

Game Captains: Miami: Mark Fletcher Jr., Darian Mensah, Cooper Barkate, Ryan Rodriguez, Matthew McCoy, Mohamed Toure, Zechariah Poyser, Kamal Bonner | Boston College: KP Price, Anthony Palano, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, and Mason McKenzie

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Wake Forest

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How to Watch Boston College at Miami

TV: ESPN | Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), and Sherree Burruss (sideline reporter)

Radio: 104.3 WQAM (Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr., Josh Darrow)

Spanish Radio: Radio Libre 790 AM (Alfredo Alvarez, Joe Martinez)

Betting Odds for Boston College at No. 7 Miami

Spread: Miami -24.5

Over/Under: 55.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Boston College at No. 7 Miami

Entering this matchup, Miami can't afford to get caught looking ahead to the conferene title game or the College Football Playoff afterward. Boston College is just good enough to sneak up on someone, but not if Miami can take care of business early and often in the run game. It's the biggest weakness of this team, and the Hurricanes will need to exploit it.

BC will be on a high from its most recent win over Syracuse where starting runningback Bo McCormack III compiled over 200 yards on the ground. The Miami front seven have to be ready to stick their nose in the pile and be physical up front.

Finally, and this hasn't been a huge issue thus far in 2026, Miami can't afford to turn the ball over in droves to this BC defense. They swipe possessions as well as anyone else in the conference, and Miami needs to control the offensive flow of this one from buzzer to buzzer.

Boston College at No. 7 Miami Depth Charts

OFFENSE

Miami

QB: Darian Mensah, Luke Nickel

RB: Mark Fletcher Jr., Girard Pringle Jr., Jordan Lyle

X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs

Y Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw

Z Receiver: Dre Jacobs, Somourian Wingo

TE: Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller

LT: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin

LG: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin

C: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli

RG: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan

RT: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson

Boston College

QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson

RB: Bo MacCormack III, Mekhi Dodd

X Receiver: Dawson Pough, Landon Wright

SL-WR: Javarius Green, Nedrick Boldin Jr.

Z Receiver: Jonathan Montague Jr., Jaedn Skeete

TE: Zeke Moore, Brady Clough

LT: Veguer Jean-Jumeau, Trevon Humphrey

LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively

C: Michael Crounse, DJ Williams

RG: Judah Pruitt, Amir Johnson

RT: Kristian Phillips, Reggie Jackson

DEFENSE

Miami

DE: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III

DT: Justin Scott, Keona Davis

DT: Jarquez Carter, Keona Davis

DE: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot

WILL: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt

MIKE: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner

CB: Ethan O'Connor, Camdin Portis

CB: Damari Brown, Ryan Mack

S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton

S: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan

NICKEL: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis

Boston College

LDE: Onye Nwoisi, E'Lla Boykin

LDT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson

RDT: Micah Amedee, Christian Hudson

RDE: Kris Jones, Demetrius Ballard

WLB: Bodie Kahoun, Zacari Thomas

MLB: Anthony Palano, Kemori Dixon

LCB: Ashton Cunningham, Max Tucker

SS: KP Price, TJ Green

FS: Carter Davis, Kameron Howard

RCB: Charlie Cornella, Marcelous Townsend

NB: Marcus Upton, Da'Jon Green

SPECIAL TEAMS

Miami

P: Dylan Joyce

K: Jake Olsen

KOS: Jake Weinberg

KO/P Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.

Boston College

P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn

K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt

KOS: Andy Quinn

KO/P Return: Charlie Cornella, Javarius Green, Cameron Martinez, TJ Green, Chandler Jordan

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