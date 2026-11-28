MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw delivered the breakout performance of his young career on Saturday, torching Boston College in the Hurricanes’ 45-11 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

The sophomore from Columbus, Georgia, set new personal bests across the board in the ACC matchup. His 37-yard reception highlighted a day in which he consistently found space against the Eagles’ secondary and turned modest gains into explosive plays.

Upshaw recorded eight receptions for 173 yards, averaging 21 yards per catch. He was great for the Hurricanes and showed how talented he truly is despite being in a crowded receiving room.

"Really, I;m just trying to take every opportunity that I get," Upshaw said after his career game. "With [Malachi Toney] being hurt, there is a lot of opportunity out there still and I'm just trying to take advantage of it."

DARIAN MENSASH TO DAYLYN UPSHAW HUGE GAIN pic.twitter.com/E5cSAVuoWj — FD (@flooduck) November 28, 2026

Entering the game, Upshaw had been a steady contributor in his second season. The former four-star recruit finished 2025 with 7 catches for 105 yards as a true freshman before stepping into a larger role in 2026.

Through 11 games prior to Boston College, he had 35 receptions for 406 yards and 2 touchdowns, with a previous season-high of 91 yards against Florida State. Saturday’s outing against the Eagles easily surpassed those marks and showcased the big-play ability that made him a sought-after prospect out of high school.

Upshaw’s career performance came at an important time for the Hurricanes’ offense.

DARIAN MENSAH TO DAYLYN UPSHAW BIG GAIN pic.twitter.com/KKkHRFWhl0 — FD (@flooduck) November 28, 2026

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With Miami’s high-powered attack clicking throughout the afternoon, the young receiver repeatedly stretched the field and created mismatches that opened opportunities for teammates. He showed that defenes will need to account for him as well, even when Malachi Toney comes back next week.

His ability to win at all three levels gave Darian Mensah a reliable target and kept Boston College’s defense off balance.

Upshaw generates a lot of separation with his natural ability as a receiver. He has great speed, but understands how to use leverage in his routes to separate even more. His hands have shown up and have not disappointed in that department.

What also separates him from the other receivers in the country is his willingness to block and get dirty in the running game. It's a prerequisite for entering Miami's football program, and he has taken that identity, led by Toney, and has become more polished as an all-around player.

Daylyn Upshaw has his first career 100-yard game



He's the 4th Miami receiver to go over 100 yards in a game this season, joining Toney, Barkate and Lofton.#GoCanes — Canes Research (@CanesResearch) November 28, 2026

The Hurricanes’ win keeps the positive momentum going heading into the ACC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

Upshaw’s career day is the latest sign of his growing impact in a receiver room that already features several productive options. With postseason play ahead, the sophomore has positioned himself as a key piece of Miami’s offense moving forward.

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