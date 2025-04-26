All Hurricanes

The Seattle Seahawks Select Elijah Arroyo in the Second Round of the 2025 NFL Draft

Justice Sandle

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) runs with the football against the Florida State Seminoles during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
One of the best offensive weapons the Hurricanes have ever seen, Elijah Arroyo, goes in the second round to the Seattle Seahawks.

Arroyo was one of Cameron Ward's favorite targets last season, and he went No. 1 in the NFL Draft yesterday. Today, Arroyo kicks off the train for the Canes.

Arroyo has battled for the past two seasons with a major left knee injury that has only allowed him to play eight games during that time. This is a key reason why he dropped from being tight end No. 3 in this class to being the fifth taken off the board.

Some might have some issues with his early injuries, however, he finally played a fully healthy season last year and proved to be a monster in the making. The Hurricanes are "Tight End U," and another star is ready to be born in the Pros.

He finished the year with 35 receptions, 590 yards, and seven touchdowns. He has been praised as one of the top five tight ends in this year's class and continues to surprise several scouts. The only time anyone has seen him do anything was during Miami's Pro Day, where he was running routes and catching balls from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

