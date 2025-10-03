All Hurricanes

Stop With The "U" is Back Talk, For Now: Just a Minute

THe Miami Hurricanes are not all the way back, unless they do this one thing.

Justice Sandle

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) looks for passing option against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) looks for passing option against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Slow down. The Miami Hurricanes are playing great football, but they are not back, yet.

The Hurricanes are the No. 3 team in the country for good reason. They have one of the best defenses in the nation, and quarterback Carson Beck and this offense haven't even fully reached their full potential.

There is a lot to like about this team, and they seem to be the most well-rounded team in the country, but the statement "The 'U' is back" needs to stop being thrown around.

Just ask Mario Cristobal.

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts against the Florida Gators duri
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"I don't get into that. To me, that has no value. All that stuff is meaningless to us. We are improving and there is progress. We have a relentless appetite to get better and we don't want anyone or anything getting in the way of doing that."

Mario Cristobal on the "U" Being Back

It's not that the saying is even bad. The issue is, most Hurricanes fans and former players know that the "U" won't be back unless they are holding up national championship number six. That is how serious it is in Coral Gables.

Being back isn't the way that Texas has said they are "back" since winning the Big 12 championship. Add that the Hurricanes haven't even touched the ACC Championship since joining the conference, please hold the brakes.

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes fans watch a game against the South Florida Bulls in the second q
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes fans watch a game against the South Florida Bulls in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Last season, the media and everyone around were saying the Canes were back, and look what happened. The team lost three out of their four games to close the oh so hopefully season, missing the College Football Playoff and the ACC Championship game.

This current team is great, and they have the world ahead of them, but again, slow down. A 1-0 mindset is what the Canes, Cristobal, alumni, and die-hard fans are saying. Listen to them. They understand the pain of being a Canes fan over the past two decades more than anyone who jumps on and off the bandwagon.

Let them win a playoff game, then it will be a one percent chance to be ok saying Miami is back.

Read More Miami Hurricanes Football News:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football