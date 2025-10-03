Stop With The "U" is Back Talk, For Now: Just a Minute
Slow down. The Miami Hurricanes are playing great football, but they are not back, yet.
The Hurricanes are the No. 3 team in the country for good reason. They have one of the best defenses in the nation, and quarterback Carson Beck and this offense haven't even fully reached their full potential.
There is a lot to like about this team, and they seem to be the most well-rounded team in the country, but the statement "The 'U' is back" needs to stop being thrown around.
Just ask Mario Cristobal.
"I don't get into that. To me, that has no value. All that stuff is meaningless to us. We are improving and there is progress. We have a relentless appetite to get better and we don't want anyone or anything getting in the way of doing that."- Mario Cristobal on the "U" Being Back
It's not that the saying is even bad. The issue is, most Hurricanes fans and former players know that the "U" won't be back unless they are holding up national championship number six. That is how serious it is in Coral Gables.
Being back isn't the way that Texas has said they are "back" since winning the Big 12 championship. Add that the Hurricanes haven't even touched the ACC Championship since joining the conference, please hold the brakes.
Last season, the media and everyone around were saying the Canes were back, and look what happened. The team lost three out of their four games to close the oh so hopefully season, missing the College Football Playoff and the ACC Championship game.
This current team is great, and they have the world ahead of them, but again, slow down. A 1-0 mindset is what the Canes, Cristobal, alumni, and die-hard fans are saying. Listen to them. They understand the pain of being a Canes fan over the past two decades more than anyone who jumps on and off the bandwagon.
Let them win a playoff game, then it will be a one percent chance to be ok saying Miami is back.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.