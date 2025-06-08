Strength Coach for Miami, Aaron Feld, Steps Down From Position
The Miami Hurricanes and Mario Cristobal are losing one of their long-time members of the coaching staff. Aaron Feld, one of the many members of Mario Cristobal's staff who came with him from Oregon to Miami, is stepping down from his strength and conditioning position.
"Thank you to the University of Miami and the Hurricane Football program for a great run! I have nothing but love and respect for this football team," wrote Feld in his announcement. "This was a tough decision to have to make, but ultimately the choice was clear. At the end of the day, my wife and kids deserve more from me than my circumstances allowed, so the only course of action was to change my circumstances. Failing as a husband and a father will never be an option."
"Developing a world-class performance team at The U will always be a highlight of my career, and I am leaving the Canes football program in extremely capable hands. I have no doubt they will continue to lead the profession and have great success," Feld finished.
He has a duty as a father and husband and we wish him nothing but the best in his journey.
The Hurricanes will now be under the direction of Nick Tulloch and Houston Owens. Owens has been on the staff for some time, but the new addition is Tulloch. The Hurricanes have been on a mission to improve every aspect of their staff, and these additons will only help the program in the long run.