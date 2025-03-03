All Hurricanes

The Dallas Cowboys Set to Host Miami's Damien Martinez Ahead of the NFL Draft

The Miami Hurricanes star running back has caught the eye of "America's team" as the Dallas Cowboys are set to host Damien Martinez ahead of the NFL Draft.

Justice Sandle

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami running back Damien Martinez (RB22) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys need a powerful running back and are looking in South Florida for one.

Ryan Flowers of The Draft network reports the Cowboys are set to host Miami RB Damien Martinez on a 30 visit.

The Cowboys currently have the No. 12 pick in the NFL Draft. Will Marteniz go that high? Sadly no. He could be a great day two or three steal for any team, especially the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are set to take a running back first and likely be Heisman Finalist Ashton Jeanty from Boise State if he slips that far down but that does not mean they only need one. Martinez was praised for running a 4.51 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine on Saturday while also impressing many in the audience. Now he has a date with the Cowboys.

Martinez finished his college career in two seasons at Oregon State and one at Miami with 32 receptions for 391 yards and no TDs. Rushing the ball Martinez had 514 carries for 3,169 yards and 26 TDs.

He is a sleeper pick in this draft class and many will love to have the talented hard-working physical back in their locker room.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

