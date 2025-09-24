The Heisman Trophy Belongs to A Defensive Player This Season
The Heisman Trophy has always been a quarterback or offensive award. There have been a few exceptions, ideally last season when the best player in college football, Travis Hunter, was honored with the prestigious award.
Last year was the start of a new trend of two of the top players for the award were not quarterbacks, while the third and fourth place votes, Dillon Gabriel and Cam Ward, were almost viewed as afterthoughts during award season.
This season feels similar. No outstanding quarterbacks are playing at an elite level. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is playing great football, but there is only one player who is playing like the best player in all of college football.
Miami defensive edge Rueben Bain Jr. has been a monster since his first season with the Canes. The 2023 ACC Freshman Defensive Player of the Year was unstoppable. The following season, it was clear that he was hampered by injuries. He had a down year, but now, he is 100 percent healthy and should be the Heisman favorite this season.
Bain has been a relentless force this season. So far, he has had historic PFF numbers and has been one of the most unblockable edge rushers in the country. He was highly touted already after his freshman season, but as of now, he could make a play to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"He loves the physicality of the game, he throws his body around recklessly, he has some of the heaviest hands you'll ever see. People don't realize he's 275 pounds and runs like he's 225.- Mario Cristobal
Bain, so far this season, has totaled 22 total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, one interception, and one pass deflection. He is the prototype for a star defensive player, and his name belongs in these conversations.
There is no reason that this year should be any different. There have only been two defensive players who have ever won the Heisman, and both have been cornerbacks. Bain would be the first of his kind to win the award and start the new trend, giving more opportunities to others on the defensive side of the ball for this honor.
