The Mellow, Bad, and Ugly Reactions to Miami Missing the College Football Playoff
Unless you are an Alabama player or fan, then nine times out of ten the reaction to the Miami Hurricanes being ranked No. 12 did not sit right with a lot of people. Some of the reactions have been mellow and some disappointing, while others have been furious by the snubbing of the No. 1 offense in the country.
First, it starts at the top for the Hurricanes with its athletic director Dan Radakovich. He was livid by this decision as well as others around him.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who is a known Alabama defender, can't even agree on this topic because of how bad the losses to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma were.
The All time leading receiving yards and receptions lead Xavier Restrepo took to his Instagram story to express his feelings about what a travesty it was that Miami was not involved in the playoffs.
Know and loved Miami talk show host Dan Le Batard went on a long rant about how Alabama and its very recent loss to Oklahoma should have knocked them out of the playoffs.
At the end of the day, the people are upset at the commitee for keeping the same ole tired SEC bias that has plagued the national media and the college football landscape for the past decade. In the past, the SEC got the benefit of the doubt (Thanks to Nick Saban) but this is a new era that has the talent poll more diverse than ever before.
This should also be the time when the committee thinks about how they view talent outside of the Power Two conferences as more and more teams have started to rise in the ranks.