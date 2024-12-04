Miami Falls Short of Making the College Football Playoff
The season is not over because of a bowl game but the Miami Hurricanes come up short in the College Football Playoff rankings as they are ranked No. 12 behind Alabama and will likely miss the playoffs.
After the loss to Syracuse on Saturday, this was the chance the Hurricanes needed to get inside and get the No. 11 slot but now all is lost as the Canes will now play in another bowl game with no meaning.
That also means that Saturday's game against the Cuse will be the last time people will see Cam Ward and many explosive offensive players in the orange and green. The best offense in the country and no chance for them to prove it.
Now all focus turns to early signing day as the season becomes a wasted one and likely one of the most disappointing ones in recent memories for the Canes. All they had to do was make the ACC Championship game and they could not pull through.
A 10-2 season would be a success for anyone but with this being the "all in" season for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes program, this only delays the inevitable so potential moves in the offseason to try and produce a better product on the field next season.