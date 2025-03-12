The Miami Hurricanes Are Facing One of the Most Pivotal Season In Recent Memory
Last season was the biggest step in the Mario Cristobal era for the Miami Hurricanes. They fell short at the end of the season missing the ACC Championship game and the College Football Playoff, but this season feels different.
This is one of the best chances the Hurricanes have to make sure they will not be left out of the dance this time around and others agree.
On3's Ari Wasserman lists Miami as the No. 3 team facing the most pivotal season among other college programs.
Miami won't have the offense that it had last season. Being the No. 1 offense in the country is easy when you have the projected No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. They will have another potential first-round quarterback under center in Carson Beck if he comes back fully healthy. A great running game and the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 in offensive tackle Fransciso Maugioa. At a minimum, they should have a top-10 offense.
What held them back last season was the defense. Cristobal has revamped the entire secondary room and hired a new defensive coordinator. These are the things that will make a season the most important. If they can match a top-10 offense with a top-10 defense, they will prove to be one of the best teams in the country.
Everyone has a lot to prove this season and the ACC Championship game is the bare minimum for a team that wants to compete for a National Championship.
