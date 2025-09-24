The Miami Hurricanes Continues to Prove They are a Draw
Not only is No. 2 Miami one of the best teams in the country, they have become a massive ratings draw this season. They play a brand of football that everyone loves and with consistent highly touted primetime matchups, they continue to deliver.
It is not just the football field. ESPN College GameDay was also on campus, and it was viewed by over 4.4 million people, drawing the second-highest-viewed GameDay in the show's nearly forty-year history.
The Hurricanes won't grace the screens of rabid College Football fans around the country this weekend as they are on their first bye week of the season. The following week, they will once again be one of the most-watched games in the country as they take on rival No. 8 FSU, their third primetime matchup on ABC this season.
This will also be the perfect way to see where the Hurricanes are ranked among some of the other top teams in the country. They have proven to be one of the best teams with two ranked wins, but they could prove to be the best team in the country against the Seminoles' red-hot offense.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes)
- Ohio State (52)
- Miami (7)
- Penn State (5)
- LSU
- Georgia
- Oregon (1)
- Oklahoma (1)
- Florida State
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Indiana
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Alabama
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan
- Missouri
- USC
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- TCU
- BYU
Others receiving votes: Auburn 122; Mississippi State 102; South Florida 77; Utah 45; Arizona State 30; Memphis 23; Louisville 23; Maryland 6; UNLV 3; UCF 3; North Texas 2.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes)
- Ohio State (61)
- Penn State (3)
- Georgia (1)
- LSU
- Oregon (1)
- Miami (1)
- Texas
- Florida State
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Indiana
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Georgia Tech
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Vanderbilt
- Notre Dame
- USC
- Illinois
- BYU
- TCU
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 104; Utah 99; Louisville 67; Mississippi State 57; Memphis 55; Auburn 48; South Florida 32; Washington 19; Navy 17; Maryland 10; Kansas 6; Syracuse 4; Houston 4; UNLV 3; Tulane 3; Nebraska 3; North Texas 2; Iowa 1.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.