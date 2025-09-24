All Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes Continues to Prove They are a Draw

The Miami Hurricanes are a ratings booster.

Justice Sandle

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) defensive back Keionte Scott (0) after sacking Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (not pictured) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) defensive back Keionte Scott (0) after sacking Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (not pictured) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Not only is No. 2 Miami one of the best teams in the country, they have become a massive ratings draw this season. They play a brand of football that everyone loves and with consistent highly touted primetime matchups, they continue to deliver.

It is not just the football field. ESPN College GameDay was also on campus, and it was viewed by over 4.4 million people, drawing the second-highest-viewed GameDay in the show's nearly forty-year history.

The Hurricanes won't grace the screens of rabid College Football fans around the country this weekend as they are on their first bye week of the season. The following week, they will once again be one of the most-watched games in the country as they take on rival No. 8 FSU, their third primetime matchup on ABC this season.

This will also be the perfect way to see where the Hurricanes are ranked among some of the other top teams in the country. They have proven to be one of the best teams with two ranked wins, but they could prove to be the best team in the country against the Seminoles' red-hot offense.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, team, first-place votes)

  1. Ohio State (52)
  2. Miami (7)
  3. Penn State (5)
  4. LSU
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon (1)
  7. Oklahoma (1)
  8. Florida State
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Texas
  11. Indiana
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Iowa State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Georgia Tech
  17. Alabama
  18. Vanderbilt
  19. Michigan
  20. Missouri
  21. USC
  22. Notre Dame
  23. Illinois
  24. TCU
  25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Auburn 122; Mississippi State 102; South Florida 77; Utah 45; Arizona State 30; Memphis 23; Louisville 23; Maryland 6; UNLV 3; UCF 3; North Texas 2.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, first-place votes)

  1. Ohio State (61)
  2. Penn State (3)
  3. Georgia (1)
  4. LSU
  5. Oregon (1)
  6. Miami (1)
  7. Texas
  8. Florida State
  9. Texas A&M 
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Indiana 
  13. Iowa State
  14. Texas Tech 
  15. Tennessee 
  16. Alabama
  17. Georgia Tech
  18. Michigan
  19. Missouri
  20. Vanderbilt
  21. Notre Dame
  22. USC
  23. Illinois
  24. BYU
  25. TCU

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 104; Utah 99; Louisville 67; Mississippi State 57; Memphis 55; Auburn 48; South Florida 32; Washington 19; Navy 17; Maryland 10; Kansas 6; Syracuse 4; Houston 4; UNLV 3; Tulane 3; Nebraska 3; North Texas 2; Iowa 1.

