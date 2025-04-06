The Miami Hurricanes Offense Is Still Working Out Its Kinks
The biggest question mark of this season won't be the defense of the Miami Hurricanes, it will be the offense.
Losing Cam Ward and the other weapons around him was one of the main worries the Canes would have. Bring in Carson Beck, and running back the same offensive line will help, but Beck is still not throwing the ball. It is nothing to worry about, but this also slows down the learning curve of the offense.
Coach Mario Cristobal still likes what he is seeing out of the offense. He already has an idea for the type of team this will be, even with a fully healthy Beck slinging the ball.
"The offense is doing a really good job running the ball, Cristobal said after Saturday's scrimmage. "Throwing the football, a little bit inconsistent today, and I give credit to the defense in two areas: The way they affected the pocket and affected the passer was really effective, and then coverages were really on point, really snug, really just locked up and very competitive."
This also highlights the importance of a strong defense. Cristobal likes that they are challenging the offense even without their best quarterback on the field.
"Every ball seemed to be contested at some point in time," Cristobal said. "A little bit of success in the red zone, but overall, I thought the defense had a better day than the offense today.”
Defense having a better day than the offense was not the story of last year. It wasn't the story of any team that faced the Hurricanes who had to face the machine that was Ward and Co. The Canes will be a run-heavy team this season, but throwing the ball is essential for any success. They are still working out those kinks before the summer arrives. Once Beck is back, the offense could get the upper hand on the defense.