The Middle of Miami's Schedule Will Make or Break the 2026 Season: Just a Minute

For the past two seasons, the Miami Hurricanes have struggled in the middle of the season with key losses that knocked them out of their playoff hopes during the single Cam Ward season, and almost shook the core of the program last season against SMU and Louisville.

Now, with Heisman hopeful Darian Mensah under center and another year's worth of experience for Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff, this season provides a new challenge in the middle of the season.

It starts on the road against Clemson, before they descend on a battle-testing trip that will make or break their season.

Full Miami Hurricanes Schedule

— Sep. 4th vs Stanford

— Sep. 10th vs FAMU*

— Sep. 18th vs Wake Forest

— Sep. 26th vs Central Michigan*

— Oct. 3rd vs Clemson

— Bye Week

— Oct. 17th vs Florida State *

— Oct. 24th vs Pittsburgh*

— Oct. 31st vs North Carolina

— Nov. 7th vs Notre Dame

— Nov. 14th vs Duke *

— Nov. 20th vs Virginia Tech*

— Nov. 28th vs Boston College*



*Home Game

Against any rival, games will be heated, and any outcome could happen, but after the last two seasons, FSU will want revenge and have a better roster on paper than last season. Moreover, the week after, they will battle against one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Pitt's star quarterback wants revenge for last season as well. Mason Heintschel and Mensah will be a QB duel that should light the ACC on fire, but it will have to be the Canes' game changer, how star will have to shine brighter.

Will This Star College Quarterback Be Around For Another Season? https://t.co/kIaNM2s6id — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) May 7, 2026

After brings the Canes and a bigger distraction because of the coach instead of the team. Bill Belichick will look for his first massive win during his college coaching tenure, but it could also be a trap game for Miami.

The week after, they face Notre Dame in South Bend in November. Cold, loud, and a possible game of the century could be brewing if both teams end up undefeated heading into that game.

The Hurricanes will have to survive the outside noise, but if they get past this game and remain undefeated, the only noise they will have to block out is the 'rat poison' that has been a key word over the past number of seasons.

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