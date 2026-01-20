2026-27 College Football National Championship Odds (Ohio State and Indiana Set as Co-Favorites)
In this story:
The Indiana Hoosiers are college football national champions for the first time in school history! They won a thrilling final against the Miami Hurricanes, beating them in a game-clinching interception by a final score of 27-21.
Now that the 2025-26 season is all wrapped up, it's time to look ahead to the 2026-27 campaign. DraftKings Sportsbook has already released the odds to win next year's National Championship, and Indiana is set as a co-favorite to defend their title, alongside Ohio State, which fell short in the College Football Playoff this year.
Notre Dame (+750), Texas (+750), and Oregon (+850) make up the next three teams on the odds list. Let's take a look at the full list of all teams with 200-1 odds or shorter.
2026-27 College Football National Championship Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Ohio State +700
- Indiana +700
- Notre Dame +750
- Texas +750
- Oregon +850
- Georgia +900
- LSU +1200
- Texas Tech +1400
- Texas A&M +1600
- Alabama +1800
- Miami +2000
- Oklahoma +3500
- USC +3500
- Ole Miss +4000
- Michigan +4000
- Florida +5000
- Utah +6000
- Tennessee +6000
- Auburn +6500
- Penn State +7000
- BYU +7000
- Clemson +8000
- Missouri +10000
- South Carolina +10000
- SMU +10000
- Arizona State +12000
- Washington +12000
- Iowa +12000
- Florida State +12000
- Virginia Tech +1500
- Louisville +15000
- Vanderbilt +18000
- Arizona +20000
- Nebraska +20000
- Kansas state +20000
- Illinois +20000
- Houston +20000
- Illinois +20000
- Houston +20000
- Baylor +20000
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets