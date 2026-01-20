SI

2026-27 College Football National Championship Odds (Ohio State and Indiana Set as Co-Favorites)

Ohio State and Indiana are set as co-favorites to win the 2026-27 College Football National Championship.
The Indiana Hoosiers are college football national champions for the first time in school history! They won a thrilling final against the Miami Hurricanes, beating them in a game-clinching interception by a final score of 27-21.

Now that the 2025-26 season is all wrapped up, it's time to look ahead to the 2026-27 campaign. DraftKings Sportsbook has already released the odds to win next year's National Championship, and Indiana is set as a co-favorite to defend their title, alongside Ohio State, which fell short in the College Football Playoff this year.

Notre Dame (+750), Texas (+750), and Oregon (+850) make up the next three teams on the odds list. Let's take a look at the full list of all teams with 200-1 odds or shorter.

2026-27 College Football National Championship Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Ohio State +700
  • Indiana +700
  • Notre Dame +750
  • Texas +750
  • Oregon +850
  • Georgia +900
  • LSU +1200
  • Texas Tech +1400
  • Texas A&M +1600
  • Alabama +1800
  • Miami +2000
  • Oklahoma +3500
  • USC +3500
  • Ole Miss +4000
  • Michigan +4000
  • Florida +5000
  • Utah +6000
  • Tennessee +6000
  • Auburn +6500
  • Penn State +7000
  • BYU +7000
  • Clemson +8000
  • Missouri +10000
  • South Carolina +10000
  • SMU +10000
  • Arizona State +12000
  • Washington +12000
  • Iowa +12000
  • Florida State +12000
  • Virginia Tech +1500
  • Louisville +15000
  • Vanderbilt +18000
  • Arizona +20000
  • Nebraska +20000
  • Kansas state +20000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

