2026-27 College Football National Championship Odds (Ohio State and Indiana Set as Co-Favorites)

The Indiana Hoosiers are college football national champions for the first time in school history! They won a thrilling final against the Miami Hurricanes, beating them in a game-clinching interception by a final score of 27-21.

Now that the 2025-26 season is all wrapped up, it's time to look ahead to the 2026-27 campaign. DraftKings Sportsbook has already released the odds to win next year's National Championship, and Indiana is set as a co-favorite to defend their title, alongside Ohio State, which fell short in the College Football Playoff this year.

Notre Dame (+750), Texas (+750), and Oregon (+850) make up the next three teams on the odds list. Let's take a look at the full list of all teams with 200-1 odds or shorter.

2026-27 College Football National Championship Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ohio State +700

Indiana +700

Notre Dame +750

Texas +750

Oregon +850

Georgia +900

LSU +1200

Texas Tech +1400

Texas A&M +1600

Alabama +1800

Miami +2000

Oklahoma +3500

USC +3500

Ole Miss +4000

Michigan +4000

Florida +5000

Utah +6000

Tennessee +6000

Auburn +6500

Penn State +7000

BYU +7000

Clemson +8000

Missouri +10000

South Carolina +10000

SMU +10000

Arizona State +12000

Washington +12000

Iowa +12000

Florida State +12000

Virginia Tech +1500

Louisville +15000

Vanderbilt +18000

Arizona +20000

Nebraska +20000

Kansas state +20000

Illinois +20000

Houston +20000

Baylor +20000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

