Indiana Fans Appeared to Greatly Outnumber Miami Fans at National Championship in Miami

Indiana and Miami kicked off the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Logic would dictate, with the game being played in Miami, the Hurricanes would sport quite an advantage when it came to the crowd. Whereas Miami fans needed to only buy a ticket, an uber ride, and maybe a babysitter, Indiana fans would need flights, hotels and maybe time off of work to make the trek to the title game.

But as they have the entire postseason, Indiana fans showed up in impressive force. By many estimates from media inside the stadium, Hoosiers fans outnumbered Hurricanes fans by a pretty solid amount.

Btw, the stadium here in Miami is about 75% Indiana fans.



Indiana has the biggest alumni base in the country. pic.twitter.com/FMAJrGOZ7J — Amanda Christovich (@achristovichh) January 20, 2026

Clearly more Indiana fans here at Hard Rock Stadium.



Feels like 60-40 or even maybe 70-30 in favor of the Hoosiers.



Miami fans been waiting more than two decades.



Indiana fans been waiting their entire lives. pic.twitter.com/DrTd79nReW — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 20, 2026

My ruling on the crowd split is 65-35 Indiana. Miami fans are extremely loud, though. pic.twitter.com/v8NcyGhpIO — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 20, 2026

It’s an IU home game in Miami.



Indiana fans truly are exceptional,

like this team. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/SxLvCiDtnN — Justin Fredericks (@justfred_ar) January 20, 2026

While it was a much easier trip for Miami fans, it’s not a total shock that Indiana fans were able to take over the stadium.

The Hurricanes have had plenty of football success in the storied history of the program, and thus have fans that have previously trekked all across the country to watch them play. For the Hoosiers, the past two years under Curt Cignetti have been a success beyond the wildest dreams of the alumni. They’ve been showing up through the entire playoffs, and weren’t going to let one more flight and hotel on the credit card stop them from seeing their team through to a shot at the title.

The Hoosiers fans might have outnumbered the Miami fans, but through the opening drives of the game, both groups made themselves felt, with huge cheers coming in support of both teams.

