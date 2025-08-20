All Hurricanes

The Most Important Players On The Miami Hurricanes Defensive Line

The Miami Hurricanes have two young players ready to jump as the next standouts on the defensive line.

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (center left) and defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (left) tackle California Golden Bears running back Jaivian Thomas (center right) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (center left) and defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (left) tackle California Golden Bears running back Jaivian Thomas (center right) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
All eyes will be focused on Rueben Bain Jr. as he prepares to be a game wrecker for the Miami Hurricanes during the 2025 season. However, more eyes should be on the other players around him.

The Hurricanes' coaching staff has done several things as they try to improve the depth of the roster year after year. Now, Mario Cristobal believes that they have the proper amount of depth in each room to compete at a high level.

"It is hard to get there with the way the portal works nowadays, but we feel like we have put ourselves in position to be successful because of competitive depth, caliber of player, and systematics," Cristobal said on an appearance on The Joe Rose Show.

Sep 24, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal stands on the field prior to the game
Sep 24, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal stands on the field prior to the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

That starts with the defensive linemen room, and two players are standing out to Cristobal: Justin Scott and Armondo Blount. Two younger players who saw limited time last season but now know that this is their opportunity to show why they were valued so highly when they arrived in Coral Gables.

"It is their time," Crisotbal said. We recruited those guys, and they are good players, and they have worked hard, and when you wear that U on the side of your helmet, you have to step up and do it, and it is their time, and we feel confident that those two are going to have a great year. We push them hard and they have the benefit of going against and Francs Mauigoa every day—and that gets you ready more than any meeting you have."

Blount is constantly improving, and becoming a student of the game has helped him even more on and off the field.

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive line coach Jason Taylor signals from the sideline agains
Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive line coach Jason Taylor signals from the sideline against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“You learn something new every day," Blount said. "Like technique-wise, they help me clean up my technique with dipping my shoulder to striking. You learn every day when you’re in a room with guys like that, that are veterans. They’ve been teaching me a lot. I’ve been learning a lot, just becoming a student of the game.”

Scott is the same way. He likes the versatility the team has this season. Both will showcase what they are willing to be this season, starting against No. 6 Notre Dame on August 31.

