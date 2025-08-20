The Most Important Players On The Miami Hurricanes Defensive Line
All eyes will be focused on Rueben Bain Jr. as he prepares to be a game wrecker for the Miami Hurricanes during the 2025 season. However, more eyes should be on the other players around him.
The Hurricanes' coaching staff has done several things as they try to improve the depth of the roster year after year. Now, Mario Cristobal believes that they have the proper amount of depth in each room to compete at a high level.
"It is hard to get there with the way the portal works nowadays, but we feel like we have put ourselves in position to be successful because of competitive depth, caliber of player, and systematics," Cristobal said on an appearance on The Joe Rose Show.
That starts with the defensive linemen room, and two players are standing out to Cristobal: Justin Scott and Armondo Blount. Two younger players who saw limited time last season but now know that this is their opportunity to show why they were valued so highly when they arrived in Coral Gables.
"It is their time," Crisotbal said. We recruited those guys, and they are good players, and they have worked hard, and when you wear that U on the side of your helmet, you have to step up and do it, and it is their time, and we feel confident that those two are going to have a great year. We push them hard and they have the benefit of going against and Francs Mauigoa every day—and that gets you ready more than any meeting you have."
Blount is constantly improving, and becoming a student of the game has helped him even more on and off the field.
“You learn something new every day," Blount said. "Like technique-wise, they help me clean up my technique with dipping my shoulder to striking. You learn every day when you’re in a room with guys like that, that are veterans. They’ve been teaching me a lot. I’ve been learning a lot, just becoming a student of the game.”
Scott is the same way. He likes the versatility the team has this season. Both will showcase what they are willing to be this season, starting against No. 6 Notre Dame on August 31.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.