Three Burning Questions for Miami Ahead of 2026 ACC Football Kickoff

Media day is the indication that the football season is almost here. Luckily for the Miami Hurricanes, they are on the first day of the 2026 ACC Football Kickoff.

Moreover, after last season's success, the Canes have many burning questions to answer.

The more, the better, and for Mario Cristobal, Darian Mensah, Mark Fletcher Jr., and Mohamed Toure, each of those questions will have great responses. The Canes are sending out the best of the best and those they know most will want answers from.

1. Mensah: Leaving Duke after winning the ACC Last Season was a choice. What can that experience do to Help You Lead Miami to its first Conference Championship?

Darian Mensah During Miami's Spring Game | Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) passes during UM’s spring football game at Cobb Stadium on the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables, Florida, on Saturday, April 18, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZadiaz@miamiherald.com

Once the writing was on the wall for Mensah's exit from Duke, it only turned up the pressure on him and the Hurricanes to accomplish many things this season. The first is getting the Canes their first ACC Championship in program history.

Mensah was on the winning end of the Championship last season, defeating Virginia, and the Canes made the College Football Playoff, which led to them reaching the National Championship game.

The goal is the National Championship, but winning back-to-back ACC Championships and the first for a historic program like the Hurricanes with his experience is only going to help their playoff hopes.

2. Toure: How Will Miami's Defense Respond Without Two First Round Picks?

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) reacts after a defensive stop against the Ole Miss Rebels during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Toure played alongside Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor last season and knows the ins and out of the defense from the secondary and the defensive line play.

Moreover, he has the inside scoop on who is standing on the defensive line working with them. It also helps that his years of experience and leadership guide the Canes as a field general, understanding who works best and who doesn't.

3. Cristobal: What Has the Coaching Staff Learned, Especially Cristobal, Now Coming Off a National Championship Apperance?

University of Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal talks at Media Day during the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cristobal found himself as a head coach halfway through the season after the Canes had suffered two losses to SMU and Louisville.

Time management was his biggest concern, and now he has found all the answers along with his coordinators. The question now is, how will they follow after?

Cristobal is viewed as one of the best coaches in the league and in the country. His intensity is the one thing he has going for him heading into the season.

Cristobal's hot set is gone and is on the verge of an extension. Now he prepares with a new mindset and shift after his first appearance in the CFP.

2026 ACC Football Kickoff Schedule

Wednesday, July 15

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D.

Florida State

Miami

NC State

Stanford

Virginia



Thursday, July 16

Boston College

Clemson

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Syracuse

Virginia Tech



Friday, July 17

California

Duke

North Carolina

Pitt

SMU

Wake Forest

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