Three Keys For Miami To Win A National Championship Against Indiana

If the Miami Hurricanes want to win a National Championship and defeat No. 1 Indiana, all they have to do is stick to their formula that has won them games throughout this College Football Playoff run.

The Hurricanes have the size, talent, and coaching to get the job done; the question is whether they will leave the hometown crowd disappointed or if the City of Miami finds life that hasn't been there since the Miami Heat last won the NBA Finals.

The Hurricanes have a special place in the hearts of everyone who lives in South Florida. Now they have to do these things, the Hooisers and silence all the naysayers around the world.

Run and Control

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium.

The Canes have a mini Derrrk Henry on as their running back. Fletcher has been a speeding bowlingball throughout this run, averaging 133 yards per game. He is making everyone miss, and it showed in the game against Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. The Canes have everything in place for them to make it all work if they lean on him.

Leaning on him also causes the cerebral Hooisers offense off the field. This will be big boy football. "Rock N' Sock Em," if you ask Mario Cristobal, and owning the clock as well as the ball will favor the team that has it the most.

Mesidor or Bain Become Game Wreckers

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium.

If you watch Rueben Bain Jr. against Ole Miss, then you don't understand what he was truly doing against the Rebels. The Rebels played with a pace that the Canes had not seen all season, allowing Bain to be a pressure guy but still drawing double and triple teams.

Fernando Mendoza is a different style of quarterback. He is going to drop back and look over the field. It will also be the perfect time for Bain or his other first-round pick partner, Akheem Mesidor, to blow him up and play a style of football that he hasn't seen all year.

Live the Gimmicks in the Locker Room

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the first half during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and CFP semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale.

"Malicat", Flea flickers, and whatever creative thing that might be swirling through Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's head need to be left in the locker room. There is a time and place for it, but right now the Hurricanes need to lean and run up the middle.

The same criticism Dawson received during the middle of the season, due to the one-dimensional nature of the run game, is now the thing that can bring home a championship. Nothing special, unless the time is truly right for it, because the Hoosiers will instantly take advantage of the slightest misstep.

