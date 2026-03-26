Three Takeaways from Miami's Second Spring Practice

CORAL GABLES, Fla — The Miami Hurricanes are deep into spring practice, as others are starting to show why the Canes were so high on them.

The intensity continues to rise, as others show why they have returned or been brought into Coral Gables.

During the second open period of spring practice, the Canes grow and embed themselves for the future, while others start to see what can be built on the field.

Another Superstar Freshman?

The much-talked-about freshman JJ Dunnigan pic.twitter.com/QgfH9SGMx0 — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) March 26, 2026

Over the past three seasons, the Hurricanes have had superstar freshmen shine year after year. Rueban Bain Jr., Francis Mauigoa, Malachi Toney, and Bryce Fitzgerald are some to name, but JJ Dunnigan is starting to get everyone's attention.

The star defensive back has been the star of the week, flashing his ball hawk abilities as well as his speed all around. He will be the only player who could get a lot of playing time, similar to Fitzgerald in his first season.

A Loaded Wide Receiver Room

This might be the best wide receiver group the Hurricanes have had since Cristobal's return.

"Those guys, they've made their friends," Mario Cristobal said on his WR group. "The wide receiver room will be the most competitive it's been since we have been here. They've done really, really well.

"Josh Moore has really uped his game this off season, also, you know, Daylyn Upshaw, people forget that guy caught hitch against Syracuse and went up and just ran through somebody about 15 yards and he was on his way to being a grow anti guy last year, and he's fully healthy now, so that room is going to be awesome to watch, and it's it's like tryouts, you know. It's an unbelievable opportunity to keep themselves on edge and get the best out of that room."

During practice one, Cam Vaughn was the highlight of the day, while in practice two, South Carolina transfer Vandrevious Jacobs was the star of the show. The Hurricanes' freshman class is also showing great potential. The Hurricanes already have two 1000-yard receivers on their roster, but this will only highlight what they can be once everything gels together.

Only returning WR w/a 1,000-yard P4 season:

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio St

KJ Duff, Rutgers

Duce Robinson, FSU

Malachi Toney, Miami

Cooper Barkate, Miami — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) March 26, 2026

Darian Mensah Heisman Canadiante?

The Mensah propaganda is already starting in Miami. Mensah, in most eyes, is one of the best prospects to enter Coral Gables, especially at the quarterback position. So much so that the Canes should view him as an early Heisman favorite.

"Tough dude to go against," Hurricanes DB Zechariah Poyser said. "Smart as ever. I feel like he knows our plays, and he just got here. Can fit the ball in any window. He is a confident dude, hole shot throws, a very impressive dude."

Mensah continues to grow, and he looks bigger than ever. He has been eating well while also keeping the same arm talent and accuracy that was highly touted out of him.

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