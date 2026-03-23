Three Things to Watch During Miami's Pro Day

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are preparing for the future of many. Carson Beck, Francis Mauigoa, and Rueben Bain Jr. all prepare for Pro Day and the NFL Draft, even though they only flashed a few things at the NFL Draft Combine.

Pro Day is a familiar setting for the Canes. Many will be in their own locker rooms, highlighting the benefits of a comfortable setting in front of a sea of scouts.

However, the Hurricanes have a few things to look out for that could impact some careers in the future. The hurricane starts now for these future Pros and how they can change their lives in one second.

40-Yard Dashes

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami wideout CJ Daniels (WO18) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last season, it was the reason that Xavier Restrepo went undrafted, even though he was clearly one of the best wide receivers in the country. Now, it's time for other players to run as they mean it and highlight why they should be taken in the NFL Draft. CJ Dainels is already getting some Pro praise, but others like Keleon Marion could get some shine as well.

Carson Beck

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck (QB04) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes have a lot to look forward to with Darian Mensah in the orange and green as their starting quarterback, but Carson Beck can quickly rise in the ranks of quarterbacks for the NFL Draft class.

Beck can be viewed as a Day 2 or 3 pick, going between the second and third rounds. However, he could make a case for the first round if he can light up Pro Day with his receivers.

The Three Potenial First Round Picks

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (DL51) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Miami has two first-round picks already locked in for the 2026 NFL Draft, but they could have a third. In most draft boards from experts, Bain and Maugioa are clearly in the top 10 of the first round. Moreover, the 1B to the Hurricanes' pass rush this season, Akheem Mesidor, has gotten some first-round attention as well.

Bain might have gotten all the attention this season because of the amount of double and triple teams he saw, but Mesidor was moving at the same pace. This could be the chance for him to finalize himself as a first-round pick.

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