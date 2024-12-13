Two Hurricanes Gain More All-America Accolades
University of Miami standouts Xavier Restrepo and Cam Ward both garnered First Team All-America accolades from the American Football Coaches Association, the organization announced Friday.
The Hurricanes are the lone program to have multiple student-athletes make the 12-player offensive first team.
For Restrepo, this is the first All-America nod of his career, while Ward was also tabbed a first-team selection by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday evening.
A fifth-year senior from Deerfield Beach, Fla., Restrepo has cemented himself as one of the top pass catchers ever to wear orange and green.
The 5-foot-10, 198-yard wide receiver set new school records for career receptions (200) and career receiving yards (2,844), after establishing the single-season mark for catches (85) in 2023.
Currently, Weapon-X is tied for fifth nationally with 11 receiving touchdowns, while also checking in tied for eighth with 1,127 receiving yards.
The two-time First Team All-ACC honoree is the only Miami player with 1,000 receiving yards in multiple campaigns.
With Restrepo, is the superstar quarterback that threw him the ball all season long.
The 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award winner paces the country in passing touchdowns (36) and quarterback rating (88.0), while ranking second in all of FBS in passing yards (4,123), passing yards per game (343.6), points responsible for (254) and total offense (359.9).
The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller threw for 300 yards and totaled three touchdowns on 10 occasions en route to being named the ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.
Ward set new single-season school records for both passing touchdowns and passing yards, becoming the first Miami student-athlete to tally seven straight 300-yard performances.
Ward has registered 155 career touchdown passes, tied for the NCAA Division I career record with Case Keenum (UH).
The fifth-year senior has thrown for 17,999 yards over his collegiate career, ranking him in the top five in NCAA history.
With Restrepo and Ward leading the way, the Hurricanes boast the top offensive unit in the nation, pacing all FBS programs in scoring offense (44.2), total offense (538.3), yards per play (7.6), first downs (327) and third down conversion rate (56.5).