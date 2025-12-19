Two Hurricanes Honored as Consensus All-Americans

Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. and offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa have been named Consensus All-Americans, formally announced by the NCAA on Friday.

Bain and Mauigoa become the 36th and 37th players in the program's history to earn consensus All-America status.

To be named a Consensus All-American, a student-athlete must receive First Team All-America honors from at least three of the five NCAA-recognized selectors: the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association of America, The Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Bain, a junior from Miami, Fla., earned First Team recognition from The Sporting News, the American Football Coaches Association and the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Previously named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Bain finished the 2025 season with 37 total tackles, including 19 solo stops, along with 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He added one forced fumble, one interception and two passes defended while recording at least one tackle in every game.

Mauigoa, a junior offensive lineman from Ili‘ili, American Samoa, received First Team honors from The Sporting News, the Associated Press and the Walter Camp Football Foundation. He anchored an offensive line that powered one of the ACC’s most productive rushing attacks, as Miami totaled 2,456 rushing yards while averaging 188.9 yards per game and 5.7 yards per carry. The Hurricanes also scored 30 rushing touchdowns and limited negative plays, allowing just 203 yards lost on the ground throughout the season.

Miami will face Texas A&M in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 20. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET, with the game airing nationally on ABC.

Rueben Bain Jr.

First Team All-ACC

ACC Defensive Player of the Year

CBS Sports Second Team All-American

Walter Camp First Team All-American

Associated Press Second Team All-American

American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) First Team All-American

Sporting News First Team All-American

Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Second Team All-American

Francis Mauigoa

Jacobs Blocking Trophy Winner

First Team All-ACC

CBS Sports First Team All-American

Walter Camp First Team All-American

Associated Press First Team All-American

Sporting News First Team All-American

Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Second Team All-American

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M

When: December 20, 2025

Where: College Station, Texas, Kyles Field

TV: ESPN (Noon Eastern)

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

