Miami Hurricanes Draft Stocks After Senior Bowl Game
Only two Miami Hurricanes participated in the Senior Bowl, putting more attention on them.
Offensive linemen James Brockermeyer (center) and Markel Bell (left tackle) entered senior bowl weekend with many having eyes on them.
Bell was a physical specimen that is playing football instead of basketball, while Brockermeyer is seen as a smaller center compared to the rest. Moreover, with their work in the national championship, they were seen as hot commodities that many wanted to prove a point.
On day one, Missouri’s Zion Young ran over Bell, dented his draft stock, but a few good days of work also helped repair it.
“It’s just how life is,” Bell said. “[They’re gonna] smile on the bad things, but I really [don’t] care. It’s a learning lesson. I look at it and say, ‘It’s a good rep by him, bad rep by me.’”
Bell is already projected as a late-round to undrafted free agent pick. He is a project that is great in pass protection but struggles in run blocking because he is so lengthy.
Brockermeyer on the other hand increased his draft stocks thanks to an outstanding weekend.
Despite checking in at 297 pounds (tied for the lightest O-lineman at this year's Senior Bowl), Brockermeyer was up to the task against every defensive lineman he faced in one-on-one drills," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said.
"He displayed plus core strength, strong hands, and a balanced base. It's rare for any offensive lineman to consistently outperform his defensive counterparts in one-on-one pass pro drills, but it's even more rare for a center to do it. Brockermeyer was lights-out throughout the day and made himself money."
Entering the weekend, Brockermeyer was projected as a late-round pick, similar to Bell, reps showing that he was just as elite as Miami's offensive line this season, and he rose in some books to a mid-round pick. He could be the second player taken off the Hurricanes' offensive line board this season.
The Hurricanes already have three projected first-round picks: Rueben Bain Jr., Francis Mauigoa, and Akheem Mesidor. Bell and Brockermeyer have been a sleeper this season and look to be some of the most productive players from this class.
Now both turn their attention to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 23, to Sunday, March 2.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.