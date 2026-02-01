Miami Hurricanes Draft Stocks After Senior Bowl Game

Only two Miami Hurricanes participated in the Senior Bowl, putting more attention on them.

Offensive linemen James Brockermeyer (center) and Markel Bell (left tackle) entered senior bowl weekend with many having eyes on them.

Bell was a physical specimen that is playing football instead of basketball, while Brockermeyer is seen as a smaller center compared to the rest. Moreover, with their work in the national championship, they were seen as hot commodities that many wanted to prove a point.

On day one, Missouri’s Zion Young ran over Bell, dented his draft stock, but a few good days of work also helped repair it.

“It’s just how life is,” Bell said. “[They’re gonna] smile on the bad things, but I really [don’t] care. It’s a learning lesson. I look at it and say, ‘It’s a good rep by him, bad rep by me.’”

Miami (FL) Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) celebrates after going up 31-27 against the Mississippi Rebels late in the fourth quarter during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and CFP semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bell is already projected as a late-round to undrafted free agent pick. He is a project that is great in pass protection but struggles in run blocking because he is so lengthy.

Brockermeyer on the other hand increased his draft stocks thanks to an outstanding weekend.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman James Brockermeyer (52) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite checking in at 297 pounds (tied for the lightest O-lineman at this year's Senior Bowl), Brockermeyer was up to the task against every defensive lineman he faced in one-on-one drills," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said.

"He displayed plus core strength, strong hands, and a balanced base. It's rare for any offensive lineman to consistently outperform his defensive counterparts in one-on-one pass pro drills, but it's even more rare for a center to do it. Brockermeyer was lights-out throughout the day and made himself money."

Entering the weekend, Brockermeyer was projected as a late-round pick, similar to Bell, reps showing that he was just as elite as Miami's offensive line this season, and he rose in some books to a mid-round pick. He could be the second player taken off the Hurricanes' offensive line board this season.

The Hurricanes already have three projected first-round picks: Rueben Bain Jr., Francis Mauigoa, and Akheem Mesidor. Bell and Brockermeyer have been a sleeper this season and look to be some of the most productive players from this class.

Now both turn their attention to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 23, to Sunday, March 2.

