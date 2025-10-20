Two Hurricanes Named to Another Midseason All-American Team
The Miami Hurricanes have had a number of players to be highlighted as some of the best players in the country and Midseason team has listed two Hurricanes as All-Americans.
Rueben Bain Jr. and Francis Mauigoa have been named to the Sporting News 2025 Midseason All-American Team.
Sporting News 2025 Midseason All-American Team
Quarterback: Ty Simpson, Alabama
Running Back: Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
Running Back: Justice Haynes, Michigan
Wide Receiver: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Wide Receiver: Makai Lemon, USC
Wide Receiver: Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
Tight End: Michael Trigg, Baylor
Offensive Tackle: Jordan Seaton, Colorado
Offensive Guard: Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
Center: Parker Brailsford, Alabama
Offensive Guard: Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
Offensive Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (Fla.)
All-Purpose: Hank Beatty, Illinois
Defensive Lineman: Caden Curry, Ohio State
Defensive Lineman: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
EDGE: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (Fla.)
EDGE: Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon
Linebacker: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
Linebacker: Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Linebacker: Mac Harris, South Florida
Cornerback: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
Cornerback: Mansoor Delane, LSU
Safety: Caleb Downs
Safety: Michael Taaffe, Texas
Defensive Back: Aamaris Brown, UNLV
Kicker: Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii
Punter: Ethan Pulliam, Mississippi State
Kick Returner: Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
Punt Returner: Caullin Lacy, Louisville
Both have been playing out of their minds this season. Bain is in contention for the Heisman Trophy while Mauigoa continues to flash early-day-one NFL Draft potential. Each will have to be leaders for the rest of the season as the Hurricanes look to make the College Football Playoff this season.
They still control their own destiny if they win out, as they look to get back on track against Stanford.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points)
- Ohio State (60), 1,643
- Indiana (6), 1,583
- Texas A&M, 1,499
- Alabama, 1,463
- Georgia, 1,360
- Oregon, 1,317
- Georgia Tech, 1,143
- Ole Miss, 1,119
- Miami, 1,073
- Vanderbilt, 1,031
- BYU, 975
- Notre Dame, 964
- Oklahoma, 882
- Texas Tech, 782
- Missouri, 748
- Virginia, 624
- Tennessee, 527
- South Florida, 501
- Louisville, 458
- LSU, 388
- Cincinnati, 350
- Texas, 318
- Illinois, 168
- Arizona State, 155
- Michigan, 123
Receiving votes: USC 97; Utah 40; Tulane 37; Houston 34; Navy 28; San Diego State 7; James Madison 6; Boise State 4; TCU 2; Minnesota 1
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes)
1. Ohio State (65), 1,625
2. Indiana, 1,549
3. Texas A&M, 1,470
4. Alabama, 1,408
5. Georgia, 1,358
6. Oregon, 1, 302
7. Georgia Tech, 1,153
8. Ole Miss, 1,110
9. Miami (Fla.), 1,027
10. BYU, 990
11. Oklahoma, 960
12. Vanderbilt, 902
13. Notre Dame, 872
14. Missouri, 778
15. Texas Tech, 738
16. Virginia, 528
17. Tennessee, 523
18. Texas, 483
19. LSU, 451
20. USF, 393
21. Cincinnati, 355
22. Louisville, 336
23. Illinois, 192
24. Michigan, 175
25. Arizona State, 144
Receiving votes: Navy 59; USC 52; Utah 51; Tulane 45; Houston 34; Iowa 17; James Madison 9; Iowa State 9; San Diego State 4; North Texas 4; Washington 3; UNLV 3; SMU 3; Memphis 3; TCU 2; Pittsburgh 2; Boise State 2; Northwestern 1
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.