Two Hurricanes Should Be Ready To Go Against Florida
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are starting to feel the effects of the season as two of their key expected players from this season have been missing.
Running back Jordan Lyle and wide receiver Joshisa Trader have been out of the first three games of the season due to injury.
They have been battling back, but they have "barely missed the cut" to get some playing time on the field. Now, according to Mario Cristobal, both players should be ready to go against the Florida Gators (1-2).
"Yeah, Jordan, he was ready at game time, and because he hadn't taken maybe as much work as we felt comfortable with, he didn't play, but he was ready to go," Cristobal said. "Jojo barely missed the cut to be ready, but he is ready to play this week and is his full go."
They have not be missing the production from the two star players but the more people the Canes have on hand the better it is for the offense. The issue is, with their injuries others have started to emerge as star players themselves.
"They were doing great, they were doing great. And, Jojo got dinged up in camp, and then got dinged up again a little bit, so it's a frustrating deal, but that's ball," Cristobal said. "And we're fortunate to have guys that work their butts off at those respective positions. And as you get closer and closer to game time, you want full-speed players knowing that no one's going to be at 100 percent, right. Three games in, you're ready, you're nicked up all over the place.
"So what you make the best decision always. You keep Player Health and Safety at the forefront. And once that's clear, okay, how effective can he be for the team? And so that's kind of where it went with both those guys, and in the meantime, you also have guys like [Girard] Pringle got more carries, developed Chris Wheatley-Humphrey developed, Marty continues to develop, the wide receivers.
Cristobal continued.
"You saw how many guys got playing time outside and inside. So that's the way you're like it to be as guys are on the mend work their way back. The guys are in there work hard, respond, perform at a level that's progressing and getting better with miles to go. But also remind the guys that are coming back from injury, you better come back and work your butt off to regain your playing time."
The Hurricanes are set to take on the Gators at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
