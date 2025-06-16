All Hurricanes

Two Miami Hurricanes Projected To Go in Top 15 In Latest Mock Draft

Pro Football Network has released another early Mock Draft for the 2026 season, as the Miami Hurricanes have two players listed early.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks against California Golden Bears linebacker David Reese (7) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks against California Golden Bears linebacker David Reese (7) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
After the success of the 2025 draft for the Miami Hurricanes, the 2026 class could be one of the best in history. The Hurricanes already have two (maybe three) clear first-round picks, and Pro Football Network has released a new 2026 mock draft, and two Canes are in the lottery.

No. 4 - Tennessee Titans | Rueben Bain Jr, DE, Miami

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks California Golden Bears
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Tennessee secured its long-term quarterback by drafting Cam Ward recently. Now, their focus shifts to bolstering the defense. Rueben Bain Jr. stands out as an elite talent in college football. His impressive length, explosive athleticism, and diverse pass-rush arsenal make him a constant threat to opposing quarterbacks. With a projected dominant upcoming season, expect Bain Jr. to be a premier defensive selection in the draft.

No. 15 - Seattle Seahawks | Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Cam McCormick (84) celebrate with offensive lineman Franc
Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Cam McCormick (84) celebrate with offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) after scoring a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Seattle’s recent draft success is great to see, and bolstering their interior offensive line with Grey Zabel in last year’s draft was a smart move. While Charles Cross is solid at left tackle, upgrading the right tackle position could further enhance their offensive line. Francis Mauigoa is a mauler at the point of attack and is outstanding in the run game. His power, size, and length allow him to engulf defenders and move them out of the gap.

Bain and Mauigoa are two major building blocks for the Canes this season, and the team will have to work around them if they look to be as successful as they want to be this year. The goal is an ACC Championship and the chance of competing in the College Football Playoff. That is their goal, as well as being some of the best prospects in this upcoming draft.

