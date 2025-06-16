Two Miami Hurricanes Projected To Go in Top 15 In Latest Mock Draft
After the success of the 2025 draft for the Miami Hurricanes, the 2026 class could be one of the best in history. The Hurricanes already have two (maybe three) clear first-round picks, and Pro Football Network has released a new 2026 mock draft, and two Canes are in the lottery.
No. 4 - Tennessee Titans | Rueben Bain Jr, DE, Miami
Tennessee secured its long-term quarterback by drafting Cam Ward recently. Now, their focus shifts to bolstering the defense. Rueben Bain Jr. stands out as an elite talent in college football. His impressive length, explosive athleticism, and diverse pass-rush arsenal make him a constant threat to opposing quarterbacks. With a projected dominant upcoming season, expect Bain Jr. to be a premier defensive selection in the draft.
No. 15 - Seattle Seahawks | Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami
Seattle’s recent draft success is great to see, and bolstering their interior offensive line with Grey Zabel in last year’s draft was a smart move. While Charles Cross is solid at left tackle, upgrading the right tackle position could further enhance their offensive line. Francis Mauigoa is a mauler at the point of attack and is outstanding in the run game. His power, size, and length allow him to engulf defenders and move them out of the gap.
Bain and Mauigoa are two major building blocks for the Canes this season, and the team will have to work around them if they look to be as successful as they want to be this year. The goal is an ACC Championship and the chance of competing in the College Football Playoff. That is their goal, as well as being some of the best prospects in this upcoming draft.