Two Players Listed Out Ahead of Miami's Season Opener Against Stanford

The Miami Hurricanes are less than 72 Hours away from the first snap of the 2026 season. However, that also comes with the official injury report that the ACC requires between two conference opponents.

The Hurricanes have two players listed ahead of the season debut: Defensive back Ja'Boree Antoine and tight end Luka Gilbert.

Head coach Mario Cristobal already announced that Gilbert would miss the season with an injury during Fall Camp, but the shocker is Antoine. The rising star saw his first real chance with the team during the College Football Playoff against Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl and against Indiana in the National Championship game.

Moreover, he was happy with the health of the team entering the season even with the two rising players out.

"I think fairly well," Cristobal said about the health of the team during Monday's press conference. "For us, I feel like for all is extremely physical and challenging, or whatnot. But responsible, right? I don't think it's walking the line. I think it's a very clear line. You have to get both done, both accomplished. Feel in a good spot."

Both are sophomores who were expected to play a massive role entering this season. At least for now, both will be out for some time.

The availability report also listed 15 on the Stanford side as out, doubtful, questionable, and probable.

Explaining the ACC's Availability Reports

Available: "Fully available to play in the game."

Probable: "Likely to play; greater than 50% chance."

Questionable: "Uncertain to play; less than 50% chance."

Out: "Will not play in the game."

Stanford's Availability Report

OUT: Linebacker Dylan Stephenson; wide receivers Carter Shaw and Daylen Sharper; defensive backs Jason Hil Jr, Breylan Thompson, Jack Duckworth, Zaiden McDonald and Aaron Morris; offensive linemen Aidan Kilstrom, Nathan Mejia and Nick Fattig; defensive linemen Jacobi Murray and Brendan Delaney; tight end Reiman Zebert; and kicker London Bironas

DOUBTFUL: Linebacker Gabe Kaminski

QUESTIONABLE: Wide receivers Caden High and Nico Brown, linebacker Ernest Cooper, and offensive linemen Simione Pale and Niki Prongos

PROBABLE: Safety Jay Green, cornerbacks Chris Garland and Jaivon Randall, and wide receiver Jacob Butler

The Hurricanes will take on the Cardinal at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN Sept. 4.

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