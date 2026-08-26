Tight End "U" is a staple for the Miami Hurricanes and has been for decades.

After Elijah Arroyo was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Hurricanes have been hunting for their next star player at the position.

They have potential in the room, but the biggest question after last season is whether some will make the next jump forward.

Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson has had his eye on the room, but with an injury to one of their best blocking tight ends, some changes have had to be made.

"Man, we’re very athletic at that position," Dawson said after fall practice. "And those guys, I’ll say this, all of those guys are playing extremely physical because that position is a hard position. You’re an o-line[man] sometimes and you’re a receiver sometimes. You live in a lot of different worlds. So, what you want in that position, you want a guy to have great ball skills, to be able to be very athletic in route running so the ball finds him.

"But you’ve also got to be an elite blocker. Sometimes, that’s hard to find, right? Sometimes those guys aren’t shaped exactly for the size and everything that you want for one particular job for the other job. And, so, all those guys have the ability to make plays down the field, which I think is like the number one criteria.

"I mean, I think we’re going to be very pleased with that position. [Tight ends coach Mike] Viti ‘s done a great job getting those guys where they are right now."

2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview: Tight End

Elija Lofton

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) motions during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After showing flashes of elite talent blocking and receiving during his freshman season, the 6-foot-3 monster took a step back last season. Injuries hampered Lofton, and it didn't help that he didn't have a tight-end-friendly quarterback.

This season, with Darian Mensah, Lofton should be a heavy target for him. Miami's offense should also take a massive jump again. He will be a focal point and will play more minutes now thanks to an injury.

Luka Gilbert

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Luka Gilbert (88) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best blocking tight end the Canes had is now out for the season with an injury, head coach Mario Cristobal told reporters.

With amazing upside, the sophomore will now watch from the sideline as others try to fill the role, which he was so effective in last season.

Gavin Mueller

Miami Hurricanes freshman tight end Gavin Mueller during Camp | 247Sports

The biggest call-up now will be the 6-foot-5 freshman who has impressed those in camp so far. He is one of many freshman talents who could be a breakout star this season, especially with the changes brought on by injuries.

He is one of the best pure catching talents on the roster, and with some targets, there is a chance for a massive game in his future.

Full 2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview:

Miami Hurricanes on SI will keep an updated position preview until fall camp starts in August.

Quarterbacks

Cornerbacks

Running Backs

Safety

Linebackers

Wide Receivers

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

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