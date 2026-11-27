Two Trending Game Changers Listed as Probable For No. 7 Miami Against Boston College
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Getting healthy at the right time was the only thing No. 7 Miami (10-1, 8-0 ACC) was waiting for when the injury bug hit them in the first game of the season against Stanford.
Many players have been in and out of the lineup, with some not taking a snap yet this season. However, with a National Championship on ACC favorites' minds, they are expecting two players back this week against Boston College.
Offensive lineman Max Buchanan and cornerback Ja'Boree Antoine have moved from questionable to probable for the game against the Eagles. This is a positive sign to get reps heading into the ACC Championship Game against Wake Forest.
The additions fix some of the major issues that have been holes in the Hurricanes' game. Miami’s offensive line has struggled week in and week out with quarterback pressure and the lack of a consistent run game. The last time Buchanan was in, it was the Clemson game where Miami dominated the Tigers.
However, for the star sophomore cornerback, this will be his first snap since the National Championship game against Indiana.
Antoine, heading into this season, was listed as one of the key starters for the Canes, who have been using the back of their depth in the secondary this season. With his return, other players can go back to their natural positions, like star safety Bryce Fitzgerald.
Both players understand they are coming in with high expectations as the game changers who can get the Hurricanes over the hump as a real contender. Reminder, these two players, along with Malachi Toney didn't see time against Notre Dame in the Canes only loss this season. Moreover, with them back, Miami can only get better.
Boston College Availability:
OUT
DL #8 Onye Nwosisi
DB #16 Isaiah Farris
LB #20 Justin Medlock
RB #23 Evan Dickens
RB #26 Sedric Addison
LB #36 Bodie Kahoun
OL #53 Trevon Humphrey
OL #75 Pape Abdoulaye Sy
WR #80 Reed Swanson
TE #85 Kaelan Chudzinski
QUESTIONABLE
K #25 Andy Quinn
Miami Availability:
OUT
WR #3 Joshua Moore
RB #6 CharMar Brown
DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.
TE #88 Luka Gilbert
DOUBTFUL
WR #1 Malachi Toney
OL #79 Jackson Cantwell
PROBABLE
DB #7 Zechariah Poyser
TE #9 Elija Lofton
DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine
OL #66 Max Buchanan
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5