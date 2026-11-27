Getting healthy at the right time was the only thing No. 7 Miami (10-1, 8-0 ACC) was waiting for when the injury bug hit them in the first game of the season against Stanford.

Many players have been in and out of the lineup, with some not taking a snap yet this season. However, with a National Championship on ACC favorites' minds, they are expecting two players back this week against Boston College.

Offensive lineman Max Buchanan and cornerback Ja'Boree Antoine have moved from questionable to probable for the game against the Eagles. This is a positive sign to get reps heading into the ACC Championship Game against Wake Forest.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Max Buchanan (66) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The additions fix some of the major issues that have been holes in the Hurricanes' game. Miami’s offensive line has struggled week in and week out with quarterback pressure and the lack of a consistent run game. The last time Buchanan was in, it was the Clemson game where Miami dominated the Tigers.

However, for the star sophomore cornerback, this will be his first snap since the National Championship game against Indiana.

Antoine, heading into this season, was listed as one of the key starters for the Canes, who have been using the back of their depth in the secondary this season. With his return, other players can go back to their natural positions, like star safety Bryce Fitzgerald.

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Nolan James Jr. (2) carries the ball defended by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (3) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both players understand they are coming in with high expectations as the game changers who can get the Hurricanes over the hump as a real contender. Reminder, these two players, along with Malachi Toney didn't see time against Notre Dame in the Canes only loss this season. Moreover, with them back, Miami can only get better.

Boston College Availability:

OUT

DL #8 Onye Nwosisi

DB #16 Isaiah Farris

LB #20 Justin Medlock

RB #23 Evan Dickens

RB #26 Sedric Addison

LB #36 Bodie Kahoun

OL #53 Trevon Humphrey

OL #75 Pape Abdoulaye Sy

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

WR #80 Reed Swanson

TE #85 Kaelan Chudzinski

QUESTIONABLE

K #25 Andy Quinn

Miami Availability:

OUT

WR #3 Joshua Moore

RB #6 CharMar Brown

DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.

TE #88 Luka Gilbert

DOUBTFUL

WR #1 Malachi Toney

OL #79 Jackson Cantwell

PROBABLE

DB #7 Zechariah Poyser

TE #9 Elija Lofton

DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine

OL #66 Max Buchanan

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