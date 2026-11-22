The best thing the Miami Hurricanes can do is just win, and others are noticing what this team is doing week in and week out.

Miami continues to climb in the polls after defeating Virginia Tech 28-20, earning, for the third year in a row, a 10-win season, has now reached its first ACC Championship Game since 2017, and has been awarded the No. 4 team in the country by the AP and the USA Today Coaches polls.

UM still has one more game to go as they prepare for Boston College next, even with all attention now on the Wake Forest rematch from earlier in the season.

Nov 21, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal high-fives quarterback Darian Mensah (10) before the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Well, it means that we earned ourselves a 13th opportunity, right? I mean, we, uh, you got 12,” Cristobal said after the Hokies victory. “That's all they give you, and you've got to work really, really hard to get, um, a 13. So, we acknowledge that. We also acknowledge that, you know, we got to improve and play better from the start.

“I mean, when our spurts are really, really good and our letdowns are not good enough. Um, so we do acknowledge that. We're grateful for that, but we also know that our focus has to be on getting right back to work, going to practice, and preparing for Boston College on Saturday.”

AP Top 25 — Week 12

Week 12 AP Top 25 Poll

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Wake Forest

9. Texas Tech

10. UCLA

11. BYU

12. Indiana

13. Iowa

14. Oregon

15. USC

16. Arizona

17. Houston

18. Louisville

19. Oklahoma

20. Florida

21. Liberty

22. Boise State

23. Ole Miss

24. Missouri

25. Ohio State

Schools Dropped Out:No. 17 Kentucky; No. 24 Memphis

Others Receiving Votes: New Mexico 95, Nebraska 90, UTSA 75, Kentucky 62, Washington 39, Louisiana Tech 31, North Dakota State 25, Toledo 22, Oklahoma State 12, Auburn 10, Air Force 7, Duke 2

Coaches Poll — Week 12

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Alabama

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

8. Wake Forest

9. Texas Tech

10. UCLA

11. BYU

12. Indiana

13. Iowa

14. Oregon

15. USC

16. Arizona

17. Houston

18. Louisville

19. Ole Miss

20. Florida

21. Boise State

22. Oklahoma

23. Missouri

24. Liberty

25. Kentucky

Schools Dropped Out: No. 17 Ohio State; No. 23 LSU; No. 24 Duke

Others Receiving Votes: Ohio State 153; UTSA 84; New Mexico 78; Nebraska 71; Washington 68; Louisiana Tech 35; Air Force 33; Duke 22; Oklahoma State 19; Auburn 12; Clemson 11; North Dakota State 8; Wisconsin 4; Toledo 4; SMU 4; LSU 4; Illinois 2; Minnesota 1; Memphis 1

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