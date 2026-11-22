Where Miami Ranks After Clinching An ACC Championship Game Appearance
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The best thing the Miami Hurricanes can do is just win, and others are noticing what this team is doing week in and week out.
Miami continues to climb in the polls after defeating Virginia Tech 28-20, earning, for the third year in a row, a 10-win season, has now reached its first ACC Championship Game since 2017, and has been awarded the No. 4 team in the country by the AP and the USA Today Coaches polls.
UM still has one more game to go as they prepare for Boston College next, even with all attention now on the Wake Forest rematch from earlier in the season.
"Well, it means that we earned ourselves a 13th opportunity, right? I mean, we, uh, you got 12,” Cristobal said after the Hokies victory. “That's all they give you, and you've got to work really, really hard to get, um, a 13. So, we acknowledge that. We also acknowledge that, you know, we got to improve and play better from the start.
“I mean, when our spurts are really, really good and our letdowns are not good enough. Um, so we do acknowledge that. We're grateful for that, but we also know that our focus has to be on getting right back to work, going to practice, and preparing for Boston College on Saturday.”
AP Top 25 — Week 12
Week 12 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Alabama
7. Tennessee
8. Wake Forest
9. Texas Tech
10. UCLA
11. BYU
12. Indiana
13. Iowa
14. Oregon
15. USC
16. Arizona
17. Houston
18. Louisville
19. Oklahoma
20. Florida
21. Liberty
22. Boise State
23. Ole Miss
24. Missouri
25. Ohio State
Schools Dropped Out:No. 17 Kentucky; No. 24 Memphis
Others Receiving Votes: New Mexico 95, Nebraska 90, UTSA 75, Kentucky 62, Washington 39, Louisiana Tech 31, North Dakota State 25, Toledo 22, Oklahoma State 12, Auburn 10, Air Force 7, Duke 2
Coaches Poll — Week 12
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Alabama
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8. Wake Forest
9. Texas Tech
10. UCLA
11. BYU
12. Indiana
13. Iowa
14. Oregon
15. USC
16. Arizona
17. Houston
18. Louisville
19. Ole Miss
20. Florida
21. Boise State
22. Oklahoma
23. Missouri
24. Liberty
25. Kentucky
Schools Dropped Out: No. 17 Ohio State; No. 23 LSU; No. 24 Duke
Others Receiving Votes: Ohio State 153; UTSA 84; New Mexico 78; Nebraska 71; Washington 68; Louisiana Tech 35; Air Force 33; Duke 22; Oklahoma State 19; Auburn 12; Clemson 11; North Dakota State 8; Wisconsin 4; Toledo 4; SMU 4; LSU 4; Illinois 2; Minnesota 1; Memphis 1
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5