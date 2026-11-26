The First ACC availability report has been released for the regular-season finale between the Miami Hurricanes and Boston College, and there is some interesting movement in some of the listings.

Miami's star receiver Malachi Toney has been moved from out to doubtful on the first injury report. After missing the past three games since Notre Dame, the Hurricanes have been without the star receiver, but his recovery process has been well documented.

Last season, the Hurricanes had a similar situation with Keionte Scott getting hurt but being back for the College Football Playoff. That is the same speed that Toney is recovering from.

He likely won't play, but all indications show he will be ready for the ACC Championship against Wake Forest on Dec. 5 in Charlotte.

Moreover, an answer to "Where is Jackson Cantwell?" has been resolved after he didn't suit up last week against Virginia Tech. He is also listed as doubtful, while offensive lineman Max Buchanan and CB Ja'Boree Antoine have been listed as questionable.

Don't be shocked if they get a few snaps to get ready for a deep run in the playoff.

First Injury Report Between Miami and Boston College:

Boston College Availability

OUT

DL #8 Onye Nwosisi

DB #16 Isaiah Farris

LB #20 Justin Medlock

RB #23 Evan Dickens

RB #26 Sedric Addison

LB #36 Bodie Kahoun

OL #53 Trevon Humphrey

OL #75 Pape Abdoulaye Sy

WR #80 Reed Swanson

TE #85 Kaelan Chudzinski

QUESTIONABLE

K #25 Andy Quinn

DL #59 Micah Amedee

Miami Hurricanes Availability

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

OUT

WR #3 Joshua Moore

RB #6 CharMar Brown

DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.

TE #88 Luka Gilbert

DOUBTFUL

WR #1 Malachi Toney

OL #79 Jackson Cantwell

QUESTIONABLE

DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine

OL #66 Max Buchanan

PROBABLE

DB #7 Zechariah Poyser

TE #9 Elija Lofton

LB #9 Chase Smith

How to Watch: Boston College At No. 4 Miami

Who: Boston College (5-6, 3-4 ACC) vs. No. 4 Miami (10-1, 8-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, Noon. ET

Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ESPN

Series History: Miami leads the Series 25-6

Last meeting: The last meeting between the two teams happened in 2023 when Miami scored 45 points in a 45-20 victory over the Eagles on the road, led by Tyler Van Dyke.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes roared back from 14 down early in the first quarter to defeat Virginia Tech 28-20 with a star defensive performance from the entire group as well as a great rushing attack, starting with Mark Fletcher Jr. scoring three touchdowns.

Last time out, Eagles: Boston College pulled off a victory over Syrcause to help its case in getting to a bowl game, if no other teams pull out.

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