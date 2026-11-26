Miami Lists Malachi Toney Listed As Doubtful In the First ACC Availability Report
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The First ACC availability report has been released for the regular-season finale between the Miami Hurricanes and Boston College, and there is some interesting movement in some of the listings.
Miami's star receiver Malachi Toney has been moved from out to doubtful on the first injury report. After missing the past three games since Notre Dame, the Hurricanes have been without the star receiver, but his recovery process has been well documented.
Last season, the Hurricanes had a similar situation with Keionte Scott getting hurt but being back for the College Football Playoff. That is the same speed that Toney is recovering from.
He likely won't play, but all indications show he will be ready for the ACC Championship against Wake Forest on Dec. 5 in Charlotte.
Moreover, an answer to "Where is Jackson Cantwell?" has been resolved after he didn't suit up last week against Virginia Tech. He is also listed as doubtful, while offensive lineman Max Buchanan and CB Ja'Boree Antoine have been listed as questionable.
Don't be shocked if they get a few snaps to get ready for a deep run in the playoff.
First Injury Report Between Miami and Boston College:
Boston College Availability
OUT
DL #8 Onye Nwosisi
DB #16 Isaiah Farris
LB #20 Justin Medlock
RB #23 Evan Dickens
RB #26 Sedric Addison
LB #36 Bodie Kahoun
OL #53 Trevon Humphrey
OL #75 Pape Abdoulaye Sy
WR #80 Reed Swanson
TE #85 Kaelan Chudzinski
QUESTIONABLE
K #25 Andy Quinn
DL #59 Micah Amedee
Miami Hurricanes Availability
OUT
WR #3 Joshua Moore
RB #6 CharMar Brown
DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.
TE #88 Luka Gilbert
DOUBTFUL
WR #1 Malachi Toney
OL #79 Jackson Cantwell
QUESTIONABLE
DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine
OL #66 Max Buchanan
PROBABLE
DB #7 Zechariah Poyser
TE #9 Elija Lofton
LB #9 Chase Smith
How to Watch: Boston College At No. 4 Miami
Who: Boston College (5-6, 3-4 ACC) vs. No. 4 Miami (10-1, 8-0 ACC)
When: Saturday, Nov. 28, Noon. ET
Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium
TV: ESPN
Series History: Miami leads the Series 25-6
Last meeting: The last meeting between the two teams happened in 2023 when Miami scored 45 points in a 45-20 victory over the Eagles on the road, led by Tyler Van Dyke.
Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes roared back from 14 down early in the first quarter to defeat Virginia Tech 28-20 with a star defensive performance from the entire group as well as a great rushing attack, starting with Mark Fletcher Jr. scoring three touchdowns.
Last time out, Eagles: Boston College pulled off a victory over Syrcause to help its case in getting to a bowl game, if no other teams pull out.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5