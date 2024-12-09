UM Loses Cornerback Robert Stafford To Transfer Portal
As if the depth in the back end of the defense was not skimpy enough, the Miami Hurricanes have lost another cornerback to the transfer portal.
CB Robert Stafford III will enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. This news was first broken by On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Stafford was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He was the 17th-ranked cornerback and the 156th-ranked player nationally in that recruiting cycle.
In 13 games with Miami, Stafford has made seven total tackles and has one pass breakup. He has also caught a pass for a seven-yard gain during his freshman season. Stafford did not see many repetitions in his two-year stint in Coral Gables.
He never turned out to be the player everyone expected. Stafford only played in 37 snaps this season for a secondary which was porous at best. Miami lacks depth at the cornerback position and might move some guys around before the bowl game for depth purposes.
The Transfer Portal for the Winter window opened up on December 9th. It will remain open until December 28th. Players will need to enter between those two dates to try and find a new school to play for next season. It is conceivable Stafford could withdraw his name from the portal and return to Miami in the Spring.
NOTES: It has also surfaced Robby and Bobby Washington will also enter the transfer portal. Robby saw some playing time in the back end this season, in the early games, but did not get many reps in the ACC portion of the schedule.