Ward and Restrepo Continue to Flood All-American List With More Honors

More All-American honors for the star Hurricane offensive weapons.

Justice Sandle

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to pass against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Miami Hurricanes fifth-year seniors Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo both picked up All-America distinction from Sporting News, the organization announced Wednesday.

For Ward, the All-America accolade is his fifth this year, garnering first-team recognition by four different outlets.

Meanwhile, Restrepo was tabbed a first-team selection by the America Football Coaches Association and collected second-team acclaim from three organizations.

Ward — who won the 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award — ranks first in the country in passing touchdowns (36) and quarterback rating (88.0).

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller also checks in second in passing yards (4,123), points responsible for (254) and total offense (359.9).

Ward has rewritten the Hurricanes’ record books, setting new single season marks for passing touchdowns and passing yards.

The ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year has tallied at least 300 passing yards and three total touchdowns in 10 of Miami’s 12 games, becoming the first Hurricane ever to have seven straight 300-yard performances.

Ward matched Case Keenum for the most career passing touchdowns (155) at the NCAA Division I level.

Throughout his illustrious career in the orange and green, Restrepo established new program benchmarks for career receptions (200) and career receiving yards (2,844).

The Deerfield Beach, Fla., native also set the school’s single-season record for catches (85) in 2023.

As of Dec. 18, Restrepo is tied for fifth nationally with 11 receiving touchdowns and sits in a tie for eighth with 1,127 receiving yards.

The two-time First Team All-ACC honoree is the lone Hurricane to post 1,000 receiving yards in multiple campaigns.

With Ward and Restrepo at the center of Miami’s offense, the Hurricanes pace all FBS programs in scoring offense (44.2), total offense (538.3), yards per play (7.6), first downs (327) and third down conversion rate (56.5).

