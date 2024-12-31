Ward's Draft Position Up In The Air With Giants Victory On Sunday; First Alert: December 31, 2024

All Hurricanes

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium.
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
With the New York Giants defeating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, they lost their inside track to the No. 1 draft position in the upcoming draft this spring. If they were truly interested in Miami quarterback Cam Ward, they are going to have some work to do to get him.

The Giants are currently slotted fourth in the first round, behind New England, Tennessee and Cleveland. The Titans and Browns could be looking for quarterbacks in the first round. Ward might find himself going from Madison Avenue to Nashville or the Dawg Pound.

Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Ward will be the top two quarterbacks selected, as of now. The order is irrelevant. The only thing which matters is the draft certainly changed over the last two weeks wherein the Las Vegas Raiders and the Giants held the No. 1 pick.

There is still one week to go in the NFL regular season. We will advise next week as to the draft order and start our mock draft predictions as to who is going to go where over the next few weeks.

