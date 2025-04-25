All Hurricanes

[Watch] Cameron Ward Post Draft ESPN Interview

The good news is, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Cameron Ward, did get his post-draft interview with ESPN. The bad news is that he was treated like an afterthought all night, but it won't bother him.

Justice Sandle

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; NFL Network host Kimmi Chex interviews Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cameron Ward on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
ESPN's Molly McGrath was on the stage all night getting those signatures after the draft interview, and she talked with Cameron Ward for only a few seconds.

"I got to thank God, man," Ward said on the verge of tears. "The Hard work that I put myself through and the unbelievable work ethic that I have, I just always had faith. This part for me, this moment with my parents, they really pushed me to where I am."

Ward spoke on his emotions and kept it simple. It was a childhood dream, and he did it for "the little kid in me who wanted it." He wore his emotions on his face and wasn't afraid of showing them.

The Heisman finalist quarterback was not the national talking point all season, even when he was already going to be a Tennessee Titan a few months after the NFL season ended. Ward's dream has been realized, but there is still work to do. Ward is a simple man. Football is on his mind, and now he is looking for a new home in Nashville.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

