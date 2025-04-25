[Watch] Cameron Ward Post Draft ESPN Interview
The good news is, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft did get his post-draft interview with ESPN. The bad news is that he was treated like an afterthought all night, but it won't bother him.
ESPN's Molly McGrath was on the stage all night getting those signatures after the draft interview, and she talked with Cameron Ward for only a few seconds.
"I got to thank God, man," Ward said on the verge of tears. "The Hard work that I put myself through and the unbelievable work ethic that I have, I just always had faith. This part for me, this moment with my parents, they really pushed me to where I am."
Ward spoke on his emotions and kept it simple. It was a childhood dream, and he did it for "the little kid in me who wanted it." He wore his emotions on his face and wasn't afraid of showing them.
The Heisman finalist quarterback was not the national talking point all season, even when he was already going to be a Tennessee Titan a few months after the NFL season ended. Ward's dream has been realized, but there is still work to do. Ward is a simple man. Football is on his mind, and now he is looking for a new home in Nashville.