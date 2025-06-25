WATCH: First Look at Cam Ward in EA Madden 26
Get ready, Cam Ward is gearing up to play against everyone in the NFL, and maybe some legends too, in the latest addition of EA Madden 26. The first look has been released, and he plays just as he looks when watching the film.
He is calmly throwing the ball and playing the same way that he played all throughout college. The game has not been released to the public yet, and this film alone shows the positives of what could be in the game. EA has been inconsistent with how they produce their football games, so showing with could be and what can't be is only a part of the marketing strategy.
The Tennessee Titans' rookies' ratings have also been released. Out of all the rookies, Ward is tied with the second-highest overall, only behind offensive lineman Jackson Slater.
• OL Jackson Slater - 75 OVR
• QB Cam Ward - 71 OVR
• WR Elic Ayomanor - 71 OVR
• RB Kalel Mullings - 70 OVR
• WR Chimere Dike - 69 OVR
• TE Gunnar Helm - 69 OVR
• CB Marcus Harris - 69 OVR
• DE Femi Oladejo - 68 OVR
• S Kevin Winston Jr - 68 OVR
Ward as already turned Nashville into his home and now he prepares to take on the NFL world once the season get's started. He and the other Hurricanes preparing to make their debut in the NFL are all on the same path. There is a lot to love about what Ward is going to do in the pros.