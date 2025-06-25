All Hurricanes

WATCH: First Look at Cam Ward in EA Madden 26

Get ready, Cam Ward is gearing up to play against everyone in the NFL, and maybe some legends too, in the latest addition of EA Madden 26.

Justice Sandle

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up during an NFL football minicamp camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up during an NFL football minicamp camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Get ready, Cam Ward is gearing up to play against everyone in the NFL, and maybe some legends too, in the latest addition of EA Madden 26. The first look has been released, and he plays just as he looks when watching the film.

He is calmly throwing the ball and playing the same way that he played all throughout college. The game has not been released to the public yet, and this film alone shows the positives of what could be in the game. EA has been inconsistent with how they produce their football games, so showing with could be and what can't be is only a part of the marketing strategy.

The Tennessee Titans' rookies' ratings have also been released. Out of all the rookies, Ward is tied with the second-highest overall, only behind offensive lineman Jackson Slater.

• OL Jackson Slater - 75 OVR
• QB Cam Ward - 71 OVR
• WR Elic Ayomanor - 71 OVR
• RB Kalel Mullings - 70 OVR
• WR Chimere Dike - 69 OVR
• TE Gunnar Helm - 69 OVR
• CB Marcus Harris - 69 OVR
• DE Femi Oladejo - 68 OVR
• S Kevin Winston Jr - 68 OVR

Ward as already turned Nashville into his home and now he prepares to take on the NFL world once the season get's started. He and the other Hurricanes preparing to make their debut in the NFL are all on the same path. There is a lot to love about what Ward is going to do in the pros.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

