'We Train for a Dogfight': Miami's Run Game Understands What Needs to be Done Against FSU

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — After watching Louisville bash Florida State for nearly 400 rushing yards, No. 3 Miami is licking its chops at what it can do in a rabid, sold-out crowd at Hard Rock Stadium.

No. 3 Miami's rushing attack has been an eye-test-wise impressive to watch, even though it averages 220 yards per game. They are the third-best rushing team in the ACC and 20th in the country.

Those stats continue to back up why they are the No. 1 offense in the country, but there is more they want entering this game. Learning from the Cardinals' outing against the Noles is the starting point for an electric night on the ground.

"I feel like it's always some stuff you can take out of a game, good or bad, they're still, a great defense," Hurricanes star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. said. "They might have let a couple plays go, but shoot, a lot of them plays went their way, at the end of the day. We still just gotta continue to just continue to grind out, do our job and stay on our P's and Q's, and everything should work out for us."

Led by Fletcher, the Hurricanes' offense has one signature drive this season. Against Clemson, the Canes went down the field with nine plays, nine rushes, battering the Tigers and out-physically them.

Moreover, that moment has led the Canes to solidify their identity: They are going to batter you one way or another.

"I take a lot of pride in that, especially just trying to make the first man miss, keep your feet driving," Fletcher said. "And I pride that just into the work ethic and my big O-linemen continue to just push me, push them piles. So all credit to them, all credit to me."

Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) dives over the top of Clemson players for a touchdown and lands on his feet, during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, October 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With that mindset, the Hurricanes are excited for another physical game against FSU. Fletcher knows that in these rivalry games, nothing else matters but who is the better and stronger man. As long as Miami does its job, that is exactly what will happen.

"Yeah, that's definitely what we're expecting," Fletcher continued. "That’s what we train for, train for a dogfight. They’re gonna come in and they're gonna be ready. They're a great, great team. Great team. So we just gotta stay on point, continue to work and do our job."

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