Three Storylines I'm Watch As No. 3 Miami Prepares for Florida State

No. 3 Miami (5-0, 3-0 ACC) returns home for the first conference game at home this season. No better way to kickstart the Canes end-of-season home stand than against Florida State.

UM has spent two weeks preparing for the Seminoles, understanding what is coming and how they have to be ready for a key rivalry game. The Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the country, but until they play Notre Dame, no one will believe what happens week after week.

However, it's not hard to see what is happening on the field and the injuries they are fighting. Here are some storylines that are standing out for the Canes ahead of the Seminoles matchup:

A Healthy Malachi Toney

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes Wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) runs the ball down field during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A week off for Miami's superstar will work wonders for the team this season. Others have been hurt, but it was clear that something has been off with Malachi Toney.

The midseason first-team All-American has had a shoulder injury, picking it up during the first game of the year against Stanford. It hasn't been listed on the injury report because he is going after each game, but his speed and contact rate have taken a bit of a dip. He continues to play throughout, however, giving the Canes more options on the field.

He will be eager to get back out and play at his best against Florida State.

More Shifts in the Offensvie Line

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes Head Coach Mario Cristobal looks on as trainers work on Miami Hurricanes Offensive lineman Matthew McCoy (78) during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the addition of freshman Ben Congdon was moved into the starting role last time out against Clemson, the Hurricanes' offensive line would dominate before more injuries would take place.

Matthew McCoy arm was in clear pain before he was put back in a few series later, and now Max Buchanan will be out for the foreseeable future after getting surgery.

The Hurricanes will be with a new offensive line again this week against one of the best sack teams in the country. Don't be shocked if the score is 17-10 entering halftime.

A Semi-Healthy Secondary

Sep 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) warms up prior to a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems like a lifetime ago that the Hurricanes' secondary was nearly complete. Xavier Lucas and Damari Brown are back in action, but with time on the field, others are still playing at an elite level.

Ethan O'Connor has been one of the best corners in the country in an elevated role, and with Lucas back, the secondary can protect and force more turnovers.

Miami has been limited in that aspect, even with the No. 1 scoring defense and No. 2 overall defense in the country.

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