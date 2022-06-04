Welcome to All Hurricanes, Your Home For Miami Hurricanes Coverage

Your home for all things Miami Hurricanes on FanNation-Sports Illustrated has been constructed and is ready for you to move in.

Welcome to All Hurricanes, your home for Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and all-around athletics coverage powered by FanNation on Sports Illustrated.

You can expect thorough and accurate reporting and analysis from All Hurricanes to begin rolling out immediately. Our goal is to build the go-to page for Canes fans everywhere, where they can get their up-to-the-minute news updates, recruiting tidbits and evaluations, film and statistical observations, and much more.

Geo Milian, the lead reporter for All Hurricanes, will act as this page's lead insider on all things Miami athletics, with a focus on football and recruiting. A Miami-area native with ties to the University of Miami and local prep schools, Milian is a credentialed member of the Hurricanes beat and regularly attends recruiting events in the South Florida area.

Milian is well known in the Hurricanes community as the director and host of the popular CanesSpace Patreon and Podcast.

Zach Goodall serves as the publisher of All Hurricanes, overseeing business operations and content quality across the website and social media. He will contribute as a Miami football recruiting analyst as well, in addition to his roles as publisher and lead reporter for AllGators.com on FanNation-Sports Illustrated.

John Garcia, Jr., who runs Sports Illustrated's national recruiting coverage, has relocated back to his native South Florida. He will assist All Hurricanes from an advisory perspective in addition to providing recruiting context on Miami's top football targets nationwide. Look for him to be a featured guest on feature stories, podcasts and much more as the football season approaches.

Brian Smith, also the publisher of InsideTheKnights.com on FanNation-Sports Illustrated, will pitch in with a priority on covering Miami recruiting, doing so across the state of Florida and most of the southern half of the country. Look for updates regarding top prospects from games, practices, camps, combines, and seven-on-seven events from Smith.

Additionally, All Hurricanes will have an expansive staff of contributing writers that will take on various projects covering Miami athletics.

With a new coaching staff in place led by former Hurricanes offensive tackle Mario Cristobal, now is the perfect time to be excited by and caught up with everything surrounding Miami football.

All Hurricanes is dedicated to making sure you are always up to date on, well, exactly that: All things Hurricanes. We're hoping you stick around!

