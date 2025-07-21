All Hurricanes

Elijah Arroyo Signs Rookie Deal with the Seattle Seahawks

Tight End "U" continues to produce high level players in the NFL as Elijah Arroyo signs his rookie deal ahead of training camp.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just in time for training camp, and the newest go-to tight end for the Seattle Seahawks has a new rookie deal signed for Elijah Arroyo.

The former Miami Hurricane and second-round pick was signed to a four-year $8.813 million deal, including $6.872 million guaranteed per his agents and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I'm excited," Arroyo said after signing Saturday morning. "My first year in the league, so I'm ready to just go out there and get my feet wet and just prove myself.

"I love competing, so being out there in the NFL, it's the best of the best right here. So (I'm looking forward to) going out and competing."

This is more positive news for the Seahawks' latest go-to player in this draft. Taken in the second round, Arroyo was expected to play early, and after the latest waiver of TE Noah Fant on the roster, Arroyo will take center stage for what could be a great first season under his belt.

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) runs with the ball after a catch against
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) runs with the ball after a catch against Syracuse Orange defensive back Clarence Lewis (3) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

With the Hurricanes, he showed flashes of an elite-level player. Only playing one fully healthy season hurt his draft stock, but he was easily considered a top-five TE in the class and was closer to the top three than many might have expected. With Sam Darnold, he could prove to be his new best friend on the gridiron.

His head coach also knows that and looks to use him early this season.

"This guy can run an extensive route tree," Head coach Mike Macdonald said. "To have to account for a tight end body on the field and him also to be able to split out wide, do X receiver-type of things, bigger body that we probably have right now on our roster, just provides a ton of value. Then he's going to throw it in there as the actual tight end in-line and be able to create some of those bigger personnel formations is the vision that we have for him. Really exciting."

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football