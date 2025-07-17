What does Somourian Wingo's Commitment do for Miami's Wide Receiver room?
Somourian Wingo announced he's coming to the University of Miami, but how does that impact the other receivers in the program? He becomes the third wide receiver to commit to Miami this cycle, joining Vance Spafford and Tyran Evans. Wingo is ranked as a top 200 player overall and a top 25 receiver in the country. Let's take a closer look at how Wingo compares to each of them.
With his size and leaping ability, Wingo can high point the ball with ease. His experience playing basketball has helped with that. He averages 16 points and five rebounds as a guard. He is also a steady receiver at all three levels of the field.
Vance Spafford is 5'11" and is listed as the 13th-best receiver in this class, and 131st best player overall in his class.
National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had the following to say about Spafford:
"Gifted wideout with some elite traits that could fuel a dominant player at the next level. Not a big receiver at a shade under 5-foot-11 but has a strong upper body and can easily beat press coverage. Excellent route runner and looks like a college player in ability to turn a defender and get separation. Extremely quick and explosive off the line with downfield speed to separate. Runs well after the catch and shows the ability to make multiple defenders miss in the open field. Wins 50-50 and contested catches and shows advanced ball awareness. Explodes getting in and out of breaks and should offer value as a punt and kick returner as well. Highly instinctive football player combining polish and explosive big-play ability. A fun prospect to track over the coming years and potentially possesses tools to play on Sundays."
Tyran Evans is a three-star recruit hailing from Cornelius, North Carolina. 247 Sports ranks him as the 113th-best wide receiver in this class. While he is the lowest-rated prospect of the three, Evans shows promise that he could be a promising receiver, too.
Somourian Wingo will probably see the most playing time of these three next season, based on their recruit rankings. However, Evans and Spafford will have an opportunity to impress the coaching staff in training camp and throughout the fall. Sports Illustrated will continue providing updates on Miami's wide receiver situation as fall draws nearer. For more on this story and all things Miami, continue following us. Have a great day.