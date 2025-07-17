BREAKING: Miami Lands Four-Star Wide Receiver Commit Over Two SEC Schools
The Miami Hurricanes beat out two SEC schools for the commitment of four-star wide receiver Somourian Wingo.
Wingo listed Miami, Florida, and South Carolina in his top three schools ahead of his commitment earlier this week, and now he has a new home in Coral Gables, announcing on his Instagram.
The talented 6-foot-2 wide receiver is the third receiver commitment of the Hurricanes during the 2026 class. The St. Augustine, Fla. native is a top 200 player in the class and ranked as a top 25 receiver in the nation and in the state.
Alongside him are Vance Spafford and Tyran Evans, who each flipped from SEC schools to land with the Hurricanes. Mario Cristobal is doing great work in landing some of the top talent in the class, as Wingo becomes the next of many commits for the Hurricanes.
Quick Analysis
Wingo is an athletic route runner who can high point the ball with his size and leaping ability. He gets that from also being a dual-sport athlete playing basketball, where he averages 16 points a game and five rebounds as a guard. He is sneakily fast and has big play ability with contested catches anywhere he plays. His build also allows him to be sturdy with those catches while playing all three levels of the field.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
- OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
- DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
- DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
- WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)
- TE, Israel Briggs, 6-foot-5, 210 lbs. - Visalia, California (Committed 6/24/25)
- WR, Tyran Evans, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs - Cornelius, North Carolina (Committed 6/25/25)
- DL, Anthony Kennedy Jr., 6-foot-5, 330 lbs. - Little Rock, Arkansas (Committed 6/27/25)
- CB, Brody Jennings, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 7/5/25)