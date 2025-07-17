All Hurricanes

BREAKING: Miami Lands Four-Star Wide Receiver Commit Over Two SEC Schools

The Miami Hurricanes land four-star Somourian Wingo over Florida and South Carolina.

Justice Sandle

St. Augustine's Somourian Wingo (18) tries to get away from Nease Panthers Adriann Reyes (7) on a late second quarter run. The St. Augustine Yellow Jackets traveled to Nease High School's Panther Stadium for Friday night's Saint Johns County high school football rivalry game October 6, 2023.
St. Augustine's Somourian Wingo (18) tries to get away from Nease Panthers Adriann Reyes (7) on a late second quarter run. The St. Augustine Yellow Jackets traveled to Nease High School's Panther Stadium for Friday night's Saint Johns County high school football rivalry game October 6, 2023. / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes beat out two SEC schools for the commitment of four-star wide receiver Somourian Wingo.

Wingo listed Miami, Florida, and South Carolina in his top three schools ahead of his commitment earlier this week, and now he has a new home in Coral Gables, announcing on his Instagram.

The talented 6-foot-2 wide receiver is the third receiver commitment of the Hurricanes during the 2026 class. The St. Augustine, Fla. native is a top 200 player in the class and ranked as a top 25 receiver in the nation and in the state.

Alongside him are Vance Spafford and Tyran Evans, who each flipped from SEC schools to land with the Hurricanes. Mario Cristobal is doing great work in landing some of the top talent in the class, as Wingo becomes the next of many commits for the Hurricanes.

Quick Analysis

St. Augustine wide receiver Somourian Wingo (1) lines up before the snap against Bishop Kenny during a high school spring foo
St. Augustine wide receiver Somourian Wingo (1) lines up before the snap against Bishop Kenny during a high school spring football game on May 21, 2025. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wingo is an athletic route runner who can high point the ball with his size and leaping ability. He gets that from also being a dual-sport athlete playing basketball, where he averages 16 points a game and five rebounds as a guard. He is sneakily fast and has big play ability with contested catches anywhere he plays. His build also allows him to be sturdy with those catches while playing all three levels of the field.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
  11. OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
  12. OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
  13. DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
  14. DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
  15. WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)
  16. TE, Israel Briggs, 6-foot-5, 210 lbs. - Visalia, California (Committed 6/24/25)
  17. WR, Tyran Evans, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs - Cornelius, North Carolina (Committed 6/25/25)
  18. DL, Anthony Kennedy Jr., 6-foot-5, 330 lbs. - Little Rock, Arkansas (Committed 6/27/25)
  19. CB, Brody Jennings, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 7/5/25)

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Recruiting