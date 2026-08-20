What Game Outside of Notre Dame Should No. 7 Miami Be Concerned About

What would an undefeated season mean for the Miami Hurricanes?

Many are projecting No. 7 Miami to be one of the best teams in the country with a No. 45-ranked strength of schedule, according to ESPN. However, the coin-toss game between the Hurricanes and No. 5 Notre Dame on Nov. 7 could be the sole loss for both programs this season.

Furthermore, the Hurricanes have an ACC schedule that avoids Kroptinite Louisville, Georgia Tech, and SMU until a possible ACC Championship matchup.

🔥🆕: "We have probably stretched the field as much as I have here. I am excited about our ability to play fast and be explosive."



Can Miami's offense return to one of the best in the country? Miami's OC Shannon Dawson thinks so



More⤵️: https://t.co/aUhQCzkpmr — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) August 19, 2026

So, with the Hurricanes' schedule, who is the most dangerous team that could give them a run for their money?

Full Miami Hurricanes' 2026 Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 4: at Stanford at 9:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 18: at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 3: at Clemson

Oct. 10: Bye week

Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Florida State

Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, Oct. 31: at North Carolina



Saturday, Nov. 7: at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Duke

Now: Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Boston College

No. 3 Duke

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Revenge is a dish best served cold". That is what will be running through the minds of the reigning ACC Champions when they take a trip to Miami Gardens to play the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Moreover, this game will be after a potential "Game of the Century" matchup between the Fighting Irish and Miami.

It is the perfect opportunity for the Canes to take their foot off the gas, even if Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate want to drown out their old team on their new home field.

No. 2 Virginia Tech

Jul 16, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin speaks to the media during Media Day at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Franklin has the biggest sleeping giant this season, and the Hurricanes will see them after the Duke matchup.

It is the same defense, with former head coach Brent Pry retained; thanks to his defensive mindset, the transition is easier for some players who remained. Offensively, that is the biggest question about the Hokies.

Talent-wise, they have a strong starting quarterback in Ethan Grunkemeyer, following Franklin from Penn State, as well as producing one of the best offensive lines in the conference. A fun matchup for the Canes' defensive line, which should dominate but could be put on notice.

No. 1: Clemson

Oct 11, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) runs with the ball during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can never count out Dabo Swinney, and with a road game in Death Valley early in the season, who knows what magic could happen against the Hurricanes.

It is also a testament to this Tigers team. There are no expectations. They won the ACC Championship the year before, after defeating SMU in a thriller, and a team with no expectations can often be the most dangerous.

They have a dynamic offense and some of the best defensive tackles in the country. They could scare the Hurricanes.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.