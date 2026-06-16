What Mario Cristobal Learned From Nick Saban to Turn Miami into Real Contenders

First, you learn, then develop, and finally implement the plan laid out for you. That is what Mario Cristobal has been able to do at each stop in his coaching career, sometimes successful, other times not, but it always started with his time at Alabama.

Nick Saban has been his guide for this Miami Hurricanes rebuild, and it has proven successful so far four years in. While he hasn't won a championship, he just came from a National Championship game and now has a reloaded roster to bring a trophy back to Coral Gables.

Moreover, there were a few life lessons that Saban passed down during his time on the roster (2013-2016) that Cristobal carries to this day.

“Always attack human nature," Cristobal stated on Next Up. "Wake up in the morning, hair on fire, making sure that you never allow complacency or entitlement to permeate the building,. That's number one, I thought he did that, and mind you, learned a ton of stuff. Offseason regimentation, in-season practice, scheduling down to the rep, down to the period, down to the minute. Organizationally, what you do as a CEO, to keep the organization running at a high level, very high octane operation."

Adam Breneman:



“What’s the #1 lesson you took away from Coach Nick Saban?”



Coach Mario Cristobal:



“Always attack human nature. Wake up in the morning hair on fire making sure that you never allow complacency or entitlement to permeate the building.” pic.twitter.com/tUDdyxEnfT — Coach Sulak (@CoachSulak) June 12, 2026

That fire and regiment have been seen in every aspect of how the Hurricanes are working day in and day out. It's not about the money in this new NIL era, even though he will pay what a talent is worth. Moreover, he won't play games with these players as well.

Cristobal learning from Saban adds more to his current status as a head coach. Cristobal is climbing the ranks as one of the best in the country, and now silencing all the changes that have be able to afford the future.

Furthermore, Saban gave Cristobal one last piece of advice that he passed on to his team, so they live and die by it, and get his team to the next level.

"The best thing he did was wake up in the morning, and he is going to come in on fire," Cristobal said. "Even if it's not complacent, he's going to make you feel like somebody is, and your a** is gonna get lit up. It was awesome, and it kept everybody on edge in the right kind of way."

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