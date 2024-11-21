What NFL Circles Are Saying About Cam Ward: Week 12
Off of a loss and bye week, there has not been an opportunity for Cam to show how he responds to his first loss of the season just yet; however, there has been movement in a frontrunner to be the first quarterback taken.
Colorado quarterback, Sheduer Sanders, had possibly his best performance to date against the Utah Utes. The Buffaloes are ascending into now heavy favorites to win the Big 12, and Sanders recent play has elevated him into being the odds-on first quarterback taken as well.
Miami remains in a good spot in the College Football Playoffs, moving up from nine to eight in this week's rankings and staying as the three seed and projected ACC Champion.
Ward's Heisman odds as well as QB1 status have seem to taken a hit in the past couple of weeks, and it has been reflected by the batch of mock drafts that have come out since this past Saturday.
Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports): 3rd (QB2)
Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): 4th (QB2)
Ian Valentino (The 33rd Team): 4th (QB2)
Connor Rogers (NBC Sports): 3rd (QB1)
Ward still projects as a strong candidate to go in the top five, and ESPN draft analyst, Jordan Reid, still sees him as an ideal fit for two teams that will almost certainly be picking right in that range.
Reid lists the New York Giants (currently picking fourth) as the "perfect fit" for Ward, saying, "Ward's electrifying playmaking with young star receiver Malik Nabers would give the Giants an exciting offensive core to build around."
He then tabs the Carolina Panthers (currently picking eighth) as a "sneaky fit" for the 22-year-old, saying, "Ward would provide an exciting quarterback option for a franchise that badly needs it."
The word "exciting" is used in both cases, and just for that alone, Ward should not have to wait long to hear his name called come draft night. This is the same sentiment that has been apparent for much of the season, and remains true even in spite of the recent weeks.
Another team currently picking in the top five, the Cleveland Browns, also have a murky quarterback situation with the massive Deshaun Watson contract. A Browns fan podcast, "The Dawgs," pointed out how along with Ward's exciting talent, he also has an extensive amount of college experience, which has proven to be a valuable asset for rookie quarterbacks in the modern NFL.
The stigma around Ward is that he is a project of sorts and a raw talent, when he has experience beyond any of his quarterback peers in the class.
Saturday will be a good test to see how he responds off a loss and a bye. The pressure is on for the Canes to start to look the part against another lesser opponent. They will be back at home in Hard Rock Stadium taking on the 4-and-6 Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
The Canes cannot clinch a spot in the ACC Championship just yet, but wins in their final two games ensures them a spot in Charlotte.
For the first time this season, Ward and Miami have a lot of external pressure going into a game. They cannot afford to revert back into their slow start ways, and will need to look the part of a playoff team in the final weeks of the season.
It will start with their star quarterback for them to do so.