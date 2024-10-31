What NFL Circles Are Saying About Cam Ward: Week Nine
The Miami Hurricanes took care of business against the Florida State Seminoles last Saturday in what was Cam Ward's least prolific game of the season by a fairly wide margin.
The star quarterback finished the night 22-of-35 for 208 yards with zero touchdowns or turnovers. This snaps his season long streak of throwing for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns in the first seven games of the season.
Ward did manage to find the end zone in a different way...
For the second straight week, the Canes displayed a balanced attack offensively, rushing 40 times for 230 yards after going 36 for 219 last week, and for the first time this season, they attempted more runs than passes in back to back games.
It is a more effective practice for Miami offensively, and it is no coincidence that it is resulting in a much more calculated Ward that is less prone to turning the ball over. Although, this approach is unsurprisingly hindering the quarterback's Heisman odds slightly.
Still, the ascension of his stock remains anything but just talk at this point. 13 different NFL teams had a scouting presence at Saturday's game, and all signs continue to point to Ward being unaffected by this down performance.
This weeks batch of mock drafts actually are responding well after two straight weeks of zero turnovers from Ward. For the first time this year, Ward is getting significant top pick hype.
Trevor Sikkema (ProFootballFocus): 1st (QB1)
Kyle Crabbs (The 33rd Team): 1st (QB1)
Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): 2nd (QB1)
Those who have followed this series will not be overly surprised by this hype. I have continuously pointed out that the only thing keeping Ward from being QB1 of this draft class is avoiding the game changing turnovers that he was making a habit through the first two games of conference play.
If Ward continues to not put bad mistakes on film, not only will his team keep winning, he will continue to be in heavy consideration for the top pick.
This all comes back to the combination of tools and mechanics that no one else in the draft has.
True elite arm talent combined with a really solid mechanical base is a great recipe for being a high draft pick, and scouts see this in Ward more so than his quarterback peers in this class.
Add his ability to play out of the general structure of the offense, not only do you have a well-rounded quarterback prospect - it also gives Miami a chance to beat everyone in the country.
And that will be what scouts are keyed in on the most when it comes to Ward. If the Canes take care of business, inevitably see the top-ten Clemson Tigers and their defense littered with pro talent in Charlotte for the ACC Championship - Ward could make himself a lot of money by performing in that environment.
With four November games against unranked opponents remaining, Ward can continue to play mistake free and Miami has a very strong opportunity to go 12-0 since the Larry Coker days in 2001. If they can achieve that, the spotlight of NFL scouting will be on how the Heisman hopeful quarterback fares against top competition in the postseason.