What to Know About Miami's Mountainous NFL Prospect Markel Bell
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To be an offensive lineman in the NFL, you have to have the size and athletic ability to move with the top one percent of athletes.
However, when you have a rare trait as a mountainous man playing offensive tackle, that can quickly and easily change how many view a draft prospect. Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell fits the bill and is projected as a day two pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, thanks to his rare trait.
Standing 6-foot-9, 340 lbs., the former Hurricane was one of the best pass rush protectors in the country, and his size allowed the Canes to lean on him in the run game, especially towards the end of the season.
Having that size is a blessing and a curse, because it can also be taken advantage of by powerful players in the league.
JUCO Beginnings
Furthermore, it took some time for him to get used to his size. Similar to star safety Keionte Scott, Bell started at JUCO in Mississippi before Mario Cristobal saw his rare ability and soon molded him into one of the best offensive linemen in the country.
For two seasons at Holmes Community College, Bell earned NJCAA All-Region honors after his final season before he choose Miami over Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State and Ole Miss as the No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman that season.
Ups and Downs to Start At Miami
Bell entered Coral Gables at the start of the climb back to national prominence. His quarterback would be Cam Ward, and in 12 games played, he started in five and helped the Canes to have the No. 1 offense in the country.
However, it would take some time for him to become a consistent starter for the team. Miami's offensive lineman room is one of the deepest in the country. Learning to wait for your turn is a part of the process that gave him the chance to stand out and be who he is now.
That culminated in the 2025 season, where he started in every game and was graded by PFF as one of the best tackles in the country.
His journey is one of a grinder and a player who works as hard as anyone in the building. That is what the NFL is getting; whoever drafts him at this position.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5